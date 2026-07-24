Fatalities and injuries rose as riders entered roads and hit pedestrians
Abu Dhabi: E-scooters were involved in 241 traffic accidents across the UAE over the past four years, with crashes rising sharply in 2025, according to a report released by the Ministry of Interior.
The incidents resulted in fatalities, serious and minor injuries, as well as property damage, prompting authorities to renew calls for riders to comply with traffic regulations and use designated routes.
The report said the accidents involved both traditional kick scooters and electric-powered models. Many crashes were linked to excessive speed, riders entering roads designated for motor vehicles, collisions with kerbs, or striking pedestrians on walkways and crossings.
Official figures showed 17 accidents in 2022, resulting in one death and 20 injuries. The number rose to 46 accidents in 2023, claiming five lives and injuring 47 people. In 2024, authorities recorded 58 crashes, which left three people dead and 100 injured. The upward trend continued in 2025, when 120 e-scooter accidents were reported nationwide, the highest annual total during the four-year period.
The Ministry said regulatory frameworks governing the use of scooters were introduced from the outset of their adoption in the UAE, defining technical specifications for both manually powered and electric scooters, as well as the conditions under which they may be used.
Traffic authorities across the country continue to run awareness campaigns urging riders to comply with road safety rules, reduce speed in crowded areas, use only approved lanes and shared pedestrian and cycling paths where permitted, and follow all safety requirements aimed at protecting both riders and other road users.