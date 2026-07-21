A step-by-step guide to submitting an official accident report through MOI services
Abu Dhabi: Motorists whose vehicles are damaged by an unidentified driver can file an official accident report online through the UAE Ministry of Interior's digital platforms, without visiting a traffic service centre.
The service is intended for incidents in which a vehicle has been damaged by an unknown person, such as a hit-and-run or when the responsible party cannot be identified.
After submitting the report, motorists can obtain an official accident report for use with insurers and other relevant authorities.
The Ministry of Interior said the process begins with answering a series of questions to determine whether anyone was injured and whether the vehicle can be safely moved off the road.
Applicants are then asked to pinpoint the accident location on a map before entering their vehicle details, uploading the required attachments and submitting the request electronically.
The service is available through the Ministry of Interior's smart channels and is part of its wider suite of digital traffic services, enabling motorists to complete routine procedures online while reducing the need for in-person visits.