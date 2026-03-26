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Lost or found a vehicle plate in Dubai amid rain? Here’s how to report it

Submit lost or found plate reports easily via Dubai Police app

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Stay safe and follow smart steps for lost or found plates
Stay safe and follow smart steps for lost or found plates
Dubai Police

Dubai Police have made it easy to report lost or found vehicle plates, even during rainy weather.

Drivers can submit a lost item report and request a Lost Certificate, or file a found item report, quickly through the Dubai Police app on iOS and Android.

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Report lost item

This service allows individuals to report lost belongings or personal items and ensures communication with the owner if the item is found. You can also request a Lost Certificate (fees apply), which can be used with other official entities.

Fees and processing time

  • Certificate fee: Dh50

  • Knowledge Dirham: Dh10

  • Innovation Dirham: Dh10

  • In-person application at a police station: additional Dh100

  • Duration: 3 working days

  • Report found item. No fees required.

Stay safe on rainy roads

Drivers are urged to slow down, maintain safe distances, avoid standing water, brake smoothly, and keep visibility clear with wipers. Following these measures, along with using smart reporting services, helps keep Dubai roads safe.

Safety tips while driving in rain:

  • Slow down and adjust to road conditions

  • Keep a safe distance from other vehicles

  • Avoid standing water and brake smoothly

  • Stay alert and use windshield wipers for clear visibility

Dubai Police emphasise that following safety measures and using smart reporting services helps keep roads safe during heavy rain.

Related Topics:
UAE weatherDubai Police

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