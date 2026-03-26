Lost or found a vehicle plate in Dubai amid rain? Here’s how to report it

Submit lost or found plate reports easily via Dubai Police app
Dubai Police have made it easy to report lost or found vehicle plates, even during rainy weather.
Drivers can submit a lost item report and request a Lost Certificate, or file a found item report, quickly through the Dubai Police app on iOS and Android.
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This service allows individuals to report lost belongings or personal items and ensures communication with the owner if the item is found. You can also request a Lost Certificate (fees apply), which can be used with other official entities.
Certificate fee: Dh50
Knowledge Dirham: Dh10
Innovation Dirham: Dh10
In-person application at a police station: additional Dh100
Duration: 3 working days
Report found item. No fees required.
Drivers are urged to slow down, maintain safe distances, avoid standing water, brake smoothly, and keep visibility clear with wipers. Following these measures, along with using smart reporting services, helps keep Dubai roads safe.
Slow down and adjust to road conditions
Keep a safe distance from other vehicles
Avoid standing water and brake smoothly
Stay alert and use windshield wipers for clear visibility
Dubai Police emphasise that following safety measures and using smart reporting services helps keep roads safe during heavy rain.