Dubai Police issue urgent safety alert as unstable weather hits UAE

Dubai Police confirmed their full readiness to respond to emergencies
Dubai: Motorists have been urged to exercise extreme caution as unstable weather conditions are forecast to continue until Friday, March 27, with Dubai Police calling on drivers to strictly adhere to safety measures.
Authorities advised motorists to reduce speed, maintain safe distances between vehicles, and avoid distractions while driving, stressing the importance of complying with traffic laws during periods of rainfall and reduced visibility.
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Dubai Police confirmed their full readiness to respond to emergencies, including incidents in mountainous areas, valleys and roads affected by rain. Residents were urged to remain vigilant, stay away from watercourses, and avoid crossing valleys to minimise risks.
The force also warned against going out to sea during unstable weather, urging the public to follow safety instructions issued at beaches and marinas. This includes strictly observing red flag warnings, which indicate that swimming and boating activities are prohibited.
In case of emergencies, the public can contact Dubai Police’s Command and Control Centre at 999, while non-emergency cases can be reported via 901.
Dubai Police also highlighted a service available through their official website, allowing residents to obtain a ‘To Whom It May Concern’ certificate for vehicles damaged by natural disasters. Applicants can submit requests online, upload images of the damage, and present their vehicles at the nearest police station for inspection before the certificate is issued electronically.
Authorities wished all residents safety and urged continued cooperation during the unstable weather conditions.