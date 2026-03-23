Authorities have activated emergency response plans to deal with rain-related incidents
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to see several more days of unsettled weather, with rainfall of varying intensity forecast across different parts of the country until 27 March, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
NCM said the country is being affected by an unstable weather system bringing convective cloud formations, scattered rainfall, thunderstorms and occasional hail in limited areas.
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Heavy rain was reported early Monday across several emirates, accompanied by lightning, thunder and a noticeable drop in temperatures, as unstable weather affected large parts of the country.
According to the NCM, rainfall is expected to affect northern and eastern regions, including Al Ain, during the afternoon and evening hours, before extending towards western and southern areas later at night.
On Tuesday, rain is forecast during the day across northern, eastern and southern regions, before expanding at night to include western areas, coastal regions and islands.
Showers are expected to continue intermittently on Wednesday across scattered areas, with rainfall later concentrating in eastern regions and Al Ain before gradually easing overnight.
By Thursday, rain chances are expected to be weaker in the morning but may return in the afternoon over northern and eastern areas and Al Ain, extending later to coastal and western regions.
On Friday, rainfall is expected to begin over coastal and island areas before gradually spreading to other parts of the country.
The Ministry of Interior urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel during strong winds and rainfall and to prioritise safety, including reducing driving speeds, maintaining safe distances between vehicles and avoiding valleys and flood-prone areas.
Residents were also advised to secure loose outdoor objects, avoid the sea during rough weather and rely only on official sources for weather updates.
Municipal authorities across the UAE have activated emergency response plans to deal with rain-related incidents and ensure continuity of services.
Sharjah Municipality said it has deployed 1,200 field personnel, supported by 180 water tankers, 140 high-capacity pumps, recovery vehicles and specialised equipment to manage water accumulation and respond quickly to emergencies.
Dubai Municipality also confirmed the activation of a round-the-clock response system involving more than 2,800 engineers, supervisors and workers, supported by hundreds of pumps, tankers and heavy machinery to manage water pooling and maintain traffic flow.