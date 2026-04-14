The Arabian Gulf will be rough to very rough, while the Oman Sea will be moderate to rough
Dubai: The UAE is bracing for a spell of unsettled weather from Wednesday, with dust, strong winds and intermittent light rainfall expected across several regions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
On Wednesday, conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with a chance of light rain over western and coastal areas during the day.
Temperatures are set to dip slightly. Winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate but turning fresh to strong at times, particularly over the sea, with speeds ranging from 15 to 30 km/h and reaching up to 50 km/h.
These conditions are likely to raise dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility. The Arabian Gulf will be rough to very rough, while the Oman Sea will be moderate to rough.
Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 27°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with lows ranging between 19°C and 22°C. Humidity will reach up to 80–85 per cent in some areas.
On Thursday, the weather will turn fair to partly cloudy, with humid conditions developing at night and into Friday morning, bringing a chance of mist over coastal areas.
Winds will shift between northwesterly and southwesterly, remaining light to moderate but occasionally fresh, with speeds of 15 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. Dust may persist in open areas, while sea conditions will stay moderate to rough.
Friday will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies at times, with another chance of light rainfall over coastal areas and islands.
Humidity will increase overnight into Saturday morning, especially along the coast. Winds will ease slightly, ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, with gusts up to 35 km/h.
Sea conditions will improve, becoming moderate to slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
By Saturday, conditions are expected to stabilise further, with fair to partly cloudy skies and a gradual rise in temperatures. However, humid conditions overnight into Sunday morning may lead to mist or fog formation in some coastal and internal areas. Winds will be lighter, at 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h, and seas will be slight.