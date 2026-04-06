Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough to very rough at times
Abu Dhabi: Temperatures are set to fall slightly across the UAE on Monday as partly cloudy to cloudy skies prevail, with strong winds expected to stir dust and create rough sea conditions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said the country will be affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east combined with a high-pressure system from the west, alongside an upper-air high-pressure extension.
Conditions on Monday are expected to be partly cloudy at times, with moderate to strong north-westerly to south-westerly winds blowing at speeds of 15 to 30km/h, reaching up to 45km/h, particularly over coastal areas. These winds may reduce visibility at times due to blowing dust and sand.
Temperatures are forecast to range between 27°C and 32°C in coastal and island areas, with lows of 17°C to 22°C. Internal areas are expected to see highs of 30°C to 35°C and lows of 14°C to 19°C, while mountainous regions could record temperatures between 17°C and 22°C, dropping to between 11°C and 16°C overnight.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough to very rough at times, while the Oman Sea will be rough.
Looking ahead, Tuesday is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with strong north-westerly winds reaching up to 50km/h over the sea, again raising dust and reducing horizontal visibility. Rough seas are expected to continue in the Arabian Gulf, with rough conditions also forecast in the Oman Sea.
On Wednesday, similar fair to partly cloudy conditions are expected, becoming cloudier by night. Winds are forecast to remain moderate to strong, reaching up to 45km/h, with rough to moderate sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and rough seas in the Oman Sea.
Rainfall may return on Thursday and Friday, with the NCM forecasting partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a probability of light rain over some coastal, western, eastern and internal areas. Winds are expected to remain light to moderate, while sea conditions are forecast to gradually improve, becoming moderate and then slight by Friday.