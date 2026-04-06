Temperatures are forecast to range between 27°C and 32°C in coastal and island areas, with lows of 17°C to 22°C. Internal areas are expected to see highs of 30°C to 35°C and lows of 14°C to 19°C, while mountainous regions could record temperatures between 17°C and 22°C, dropping to between 11°C and 16°C overnight.