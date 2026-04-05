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UAE weather update: Light rain, gusty winds, and rough seas in coming days

Temperatures are forecast to range between 26°C and 31°C in coastal areas

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Unsettled conditions expected to continue into the coming days.
Unsettled conditions expected to continue into the coming days.
WAM

Abu Dhabi: Light rain may fall across parts of the UAE on Sunday as partly cloudy to cloudy skies persist, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), with similar unsettled conditions expected to continue into the coming days.

The NCM said there is a probability of light rainfall over islands and parts of the coastal and northern regions, while light to moderate north-westerly winds, blowing at 15 to 25km/h and reaching up to 40km/h at times, are expected to freshen over the sea by evening.

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Temperatures are forecast to range between 26°C and 31°C in coastal areas, with minimum temperatures between 17°C and 21°C. Internal areas are expected to see highs of between 29°C and 34°C, while mountainous regions will remain cooler, with temperatures ranging from 17°C to 22°C. Humidity levels could reach up to 90 per cent in coastal areas overnight.

Conditions on Monday are expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy, with another chance of light rainfall over islands and some coastal and northern areas, particularly in the morning. 

Temperatures are expected to decrease slightly, while moderate to fresh north-westerly winds, reaching up to 45km/h, may cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility. 

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to be rough to very rough at times, and rough in the Sea of Oman.

On Tuesday, fair to partly cloudy conditions are expected, accompanied by moderate to fresh north-westerly winds, with speeds of 15 to 30km/h and gusts reaching 50km/h at times. 

Dust and sand may again reduce visibility, while sea conditions are expected to remain rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Sea of Oman.

By Wednesday, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast, with a renewed chance of rainfall over some coastal, western and eastern areas, particularly at night and into Thursday morning. 

Winds are expected to be light to moderate, shifting from north-westerly to south-westerly, but becoming fresh to strong at times over the sea, with speeds reaching 45km/h. 

The Arabian Gulf is expected to be very rough at times in the morning before becoming moderate later in the day.

On Thursday, similar partly cloudy conditions are expected, with a continued probability of rainfall over some coastal, western and eastern regions. 

Winds are forecast to remain light to moderate, north-westerly to north-easterly, reaching up to 40km/h, while sea conditions are expected to be moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

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