GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE braces for rain, mist and rough seas as winds pick up

Rain, mist and strong winds ahead

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE braces for rain, mist and strong winds
UAE braces for rain, mist and strong winds
Abu Dhabi Police

The UAE will see fair to partly cloudy skies with a chance of light rainfall today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Light to moderate north-westerly to south-westerly winds are expected, freshening at times and causing blowing dust and sand, with speeds of 10–25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

On Wednesday, it will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times, especially westward, with a decrease in temperatures. Winds will be light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong at times, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility, with speeds of 15–30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h.

The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea. Temperatures will edge higher, reaching up to 33°C inland and around 31°C along the coast.

Conditions are set to remain unsettled, with a continued chance of light rain and stronger winds raising dust and sand. A noticeable drop in temperatures is forecast for Wednesday, accompanied by fresh to strong winds and reduced visibility.

From Thursday, the weather will stabilise, with fair to partly cloudy skies and humid conditions at night, before temperatures gradually rise again by Friday.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE weatherWeather forecast

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Weather alert: Strong winds, dust, and light rain ahead

Weather alert: Strong winds, dust, and light rain ahead

2m read
Unsettled conditions expected to continue into the coming days.

Rain or shine? See what UAE skies have in store today

2m read
Residents caught in the rain in Dubai

UAE weather shift: Will rain return after windy days?

2m read
NCM sees conditions ranging between clear and partly cloudy skies, with chances of light rainfall over some areas, along with changes in temperatures and increased wind activity on some days.

Unstable weather, light rain seen across parts of UAE

2m read