Rain, mist and strong winds ahead
The UAE will see fair to partly cloudy skies with a chance of light rainfall today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Light to moderate north-westerly to south-westerly winds are expected, freshening at times and causing blowing dust and sand, with speeds of 10–25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.
On Wednesday, it will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times, especially westward, with a decrease in temperatures. Winds will be light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong at times, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility, with speeds of 15–30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h.
The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea. Temperatures will edge higher, reaching up to 33°C inland and around 31°C along the coast.
Conditions are set to remain unsettled, with a continued chance of light rain and stronger winds raising dust and sand. A noticeable drop in temperatures is forecast for Wednesday, accompanied by fresh to strong winds and reduced visibility.
From Thursday, the weather will stabilise, with fair to partly cloudy skies and humid conditions at night, before temperatures gradually rise again by Friday.