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UAE weather forecast: Temperatures to reach 47°C amid dust and rough seas

Humidity to rise over northern coasts as temperatures climb again Sunday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dusty conditions are expected to persist from Thursday through Saturday, with fresh to strong winds reaching up to 50 km/h on Friday, reducing horizontal visibility in some areas, particularly westward.
Dusty conditions are expected to persist from Thursday through Saturday, with fresh to strong winds reaching up to 50 km/h on Friday, reducing horizontal visibility in some areas, particularly westward.
Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience generally fair but dusty weather over the coming days, with temperatures gradually easing and sea conditions becoming rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The NCM said the country remains under the influence of an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a surface high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by an upper-air high-pressure ridge.

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Today, conditions are expected to remain fair, with light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds freshening at times and causing blowing dust. Temperatures are forecast to reach between 41°C and 36°C in coastal and island areas and between 47°C and 43°C inland.

Dusty conditions are expected to persist from Thursday through Saturday, with fresh to strong winds reaching up to 50 km/h on Friday, reducing horizontal visibility in some areas, particularly westward. Temperatures are expected to decline slightly on Friday, followed by a further drop on Saturday.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to deteriorate, becoming rough to very rough at times between Thursday and Saturday, while the Oman Sea is expected to remain slight.

The NCM said humidity levels are likely to increase during the night and early morning hours over some northern coastal areas on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures expected to rise again on Sunday.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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