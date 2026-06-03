Humidity to rise over northern coasts as temperatures climb again Sunday
Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience generally fair but dusty weather over the coming days, with temperatures gradually easing and sea conditions becoming rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The NCM said the country remains under the influence of an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a surface high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by an upper-air high-pressure ridge.
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Today, conditions are expected to remain fair, with light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds freshening at times and causing blowing dust. Temperatures are forecast to reach between 41°C and 36°C in coastal and island areas and between 47°C and 43°C inland.
Dusty conditions are expected to persist from Thursday through Saturday, with fresh to strong winds reaching up to 50 km/h on Friday, reducing horizontal visibility in some areas, particularly westward. Temperatures are expected to decline slightly on Friday, followed by a further drop on Saturday.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to deteriorate, becoming rough to very rough at times between Thursday and Saturday, while the Oman Sea is expected to remain slight.
The NCM said humidity levels are likely to increase during the night and early morning hours over some northern coastal areas on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures expected to rise again on Sunday.