UAE braces for unsettled weather through Sunday with dust, rough seas and chance of light rain

Fog, mist and shifting winds forecast as temperatures fluctuate across UAE
Dubai: The UAE is set for unsettled weather conditions through Sunday, with dust, rough seas and a chance of light rain, driven by an extension of a surface low-pressure system accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Today, conditions are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a slight drop in temperatures, particularly in western areas. Fresh to strong north-westerly winds may cause blowing dust and sand, while seas are forecast to be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf.
From Thursday into Friday, weather will remain fair to partly cloudy, with humid conditions at night and early morning, raising the likelihood of fog or mist in coastal and internal areas.
By Saturday and Sunday, cloud cover is expected to increase, particularly over northern and coastal regions, with a chance of light rainfall. Temperatures are set to rise gradually, while winds shift direction and seas become rough again by Sunday evening.