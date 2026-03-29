RAK Police: Don’t share fake rain videos or film dams

Public warned against sharing misinformation, filming sensitive sites
Ras Al Khaimah Police has called on residents to act responsibly on social media during adverse weather, warning that misuse of online platforms can spark panic and pose security risks.
In a public awareness message, police outlined key guidelines to safeguard public safety and maintain order during rainy conditions.
Authorities stressed that photographing or sharing images of vital dam locations is strictly prohibited, describing them as sensitive sites. They also urged the public to refrain from posting unverified or misleading content, including old videos circulated as current events.
Residents were encouraged to support the country’s positive image, remain accountable for what they share online, and avoid posting images of water accumulation or flooding.
Instead, such incidents should be reported directly to authorities to ensure a swift and coordinated response.
Police reminded the public to call 999 in emergencies and 901 for non-emergency cases, and to rely on official channels for verified updates.
Police outlined key guidelines to safeguard public safety and maintain order during rainy conditions
Do not photograph or share images of vital dam locations
Support the country’s positive image online
Be responsible for what you post or share
Avoid posting images of water accumulation and report them to authorities