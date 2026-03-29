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RAK Police: Don’t share fake rain videos or film dams

Public warned against sharing misinformation, filming sensitive sites

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
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RAK Police: Don’t share fake rain videos or film dams
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Ras Al Khaimah Police has called on residents to act responsibly on social media during adverse weather, warning that misuse of online platforms can spark panic and pose security risks.

In a public awareness message, police outlined key guidelines to safeguard public safety and maintain order during rainy conditions.

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Authorities stressed that photographing or sharing images of vital dam locations is strictly prohibited, describing them as sensitive sites. They also urged the public to refrain from posting unverified or misleading content, including old videos circulated as current events.

Residents were encouraged to support the country’s positive image, remain accountable for what they share online, and avoid posting images of water accumulation or flooding.

Instead, such incidents should be reported directly to authorities to ensure a swift and coordinated response.

Police reminded the public to call 999 in emergencies and 901 for non-emergency cases, and to rely on official channels for verified updates.

Police outlined key guidelines to safeguard public safety and maintain order during rainy conditions

  • Do not photograph or share images of vital dam locations

  • Support the country’s positive image online

  • Be responsible for what you post or share

  • Avoid posting images of water accumulation and report them to authorities

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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