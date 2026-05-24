Authorities recorded 535 illegal fire and barbeque violations across RAK
Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department has urged visitors to beaches and natural areas across the emirate to follow environmentally responsible behaviour during the Eid Al Adha holiday, warning against practices that damage natural sites and harm marine and desert ecosystems amid an expected surge in visitors during the festive break.
Khaled Fadl Al Ali, Director General of the department, said inspection teams operating under the “Raqeb” environmental monitoring service had dealt with more than 1,594 environmental violations since the start of the year, Al Bayan newspaper reported.
The violations included lighting fires or barbeques directly on the ground, littering outside designated disposal areas, damaging natural sites and committing various environmental offences across coastal and desert areas.
Al Ali said the “Raqeb” service had become an important tool for strengthening environmental oversight through community participation, encouraging residents and visitors to report violations and contribute to preserving the emirate’s natural environment.
He added that growing public engagement with the service reflected rising environmental awareness and a stronger sense of responsibility toward maintaining the cleanliness and beauty of Ras Al Khaimah.
According to the department, all reports are handled through specialised inspection teams operating under strict monitoring procedures aimed at ensuring rapid response and effective enforcement.
The authority said the service also seeks to promote a positive environmental culture by encouraging individuals to take greater responsibility for their surroundings.
It noted that the initiative is part of efforts to build sustainable partnerships with the community and relevant entities to detect and address environmentally harmful behaviour more effectively.
Environmental violations can be reported through the smart application or by contacting the government call centre on 8008118.
The department said the service recorded 1,515 violations across Ras Al Khaimah since the beginning of the year, with illegal fire and barbeque practices topping the list.
Authorities recorded 535 violations linked to lighting fires or barbeques directly on fixed or movable surfaces without approved equipment or outside designated areas, despite prior warnings to remove the violations.
Meanwhile, 221 violations were issued against individuals for spitting, dumping or improperly disposing of personal waste, while another 210 violations fell under separate littering offences.
The department stressed that protecting the environment and preserving natural areas remains a shared responsibility requiring cooperation from all members of society to ensure the sustainability of natural resources and maintain quality of life across the emirate.