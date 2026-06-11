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Ras Al Khaimah Police: True strength is saying no to violence

Police urge residents to choose dialogue, respect and self-control over conflict

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Ras Al Khaimah Police urge residents to reject violence and choose peace.
Ras Al Khaimah Police urge residents to reject violence and choose peace.
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Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have called on residents to reject violence, control anger and resolve disputes through dialogue and mutual respect as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen community safety and social stability.

The message was issued by the Juvenile Crimes Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department at the General Headquarters of Ras Al Khaimah Police, which stressed that preventing violence begins with promoting awareness, tolerance and responsible behaviour across society.

Ras Al Khaimah Police emphasised that true strength is not measured by physical force or aggression, but by an individual's ability to remain calm and exercise self-control in challenging situations.

“True strength lies in controlling your anger, not in harming others,” the police said, urging community members, particularly young people, to avoid impulsive reactions and adopt peaceful approaches to resolving conflicts.

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Dialogue over confrontation

Ras Al Khaimah Police highlighted four key principles that can help reduce conflict and promote positive social behaviour.

Foremost among them is the importance of dialogue and mutual respect. The force encouraged residents to choose communication over confrontation and to address disagreements through constructive discussion.

Police also noted that differences of opinion are a natural part of everyday life and should not lead to hostility or violence, stressing that violence is never an effective solution to disputes.

In addition, Ras Al Khaimah Police warned against acting in moments of anger, pointing out that impulsive decisions can result in serious consequences for individuals, families and the wider community.

The force further underscored the importance of tolerance and awareness, describing them as essential pillars of a safe, secure and stable society.

Building a Safer Society Together

Ras Al Khaimah Police stressed that maintaining public safety is a shared responsibility that requires cooperation between law enforcement authorities and members of the community.

The force noted that violence often creates further problems and long-lasting harm, while respect, understanding and constructive dialogue help build stronger relationships and more resilient communities.

Ras Al Khaimah Police continue to promote positive values and encourage residents to play an active role in creating a safer, more harmonious and cohesive society.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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