Ras Al Khaimah attracts Dh771.5m in fresh investment

Ras Al Khaimah attracted Dh771.5 million in new investments during the first six months of 2026, with 967 new establishments joining the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, underscoring the emirate’s growing appeal as a regional business and investment hub.

Dr Al Nuaimi said the latest investments are expected to generate around 2,449 new jobs, supporting the emirate’s economic development goals and reinforcing the UAE’s position as one of the world’s most attractive destinations for investment and business growth.

He added that 9,963 business licences were renewed during the six-month period, while 138 new establishments were registered in the emirate’s free zones. In addition, 70 branches of local and international companies were opened, further expanding Ras Al Khaimah’s commercial landscape.

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