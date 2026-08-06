Ras Al Khaimah attracts Dh771.5m in fresh investment

Nearly 1,400 investors from 68 nationalities launched 967 new businesses in Ras Al Khaimah
Ras Al Khaimah attracted Dh771.5 million in new investments during the first six months of 2026, with 967 new establishments joining the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, underscoring the emirate’s growing appeal as a regional business and investment hub.
The new businesses brought 1,399 investors from 68 nationalities to the emirate during the first half of the year, reflecting continued confidence in Ras Al Khaimah’s business-friendly environment and diversified economy.
Dr Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director General of the RAK Chamber, said the figures demonstrate the strong performance of the local economy and sustained growth across a wide range of economic sectors.
He added that 9,963 business licences were renewed during the six-month period, while 138 new establishments were registered in the emirate’s free zones. In addition, 70 branches of local and international companies were opened, further expanding Ras Al Khaimah’s commercial landscape.
Dr Al Nuaimi said the latest investments are expected to generate around 2,449 new jobs, supporting the emirate’s economic development goals and reinforcing the UAE’s position as one of the world’s most attractive destinations for investment and business growth.