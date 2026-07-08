The emirate delivered 170 homes in the first quarter of 2026, while another 1,700 units are expected to come to market this year. A further 23,900 homes are scheduled for delivery by the end of the decade, with 2029 expected to be the busiest year for handovers at 9,100 units.

RAK Properties, Al Hamra Real Estate and Ellington Properties are expected to deliver more than 40% of the 25,600 units planned over the next four years. Aldar, BNW Developments and Source of Fate Properties are also among the developers adding new supply to the market.

"RAK is undergoing major infrastructure investment in roads, aviation and maritime, strengthening regional connectivity and supporting the emirate’s 2030 economic diversification and competitiveness goals," said Yousir Habib, Associate Director at Cavendish Maxwell Ras Al Khaimah. "As a result, the residential real estate sector secured Dh12.3 billion worth of sales across 6,600 transactions last year, when sales prices and rental rates jumped considerably. The market is now undergoing a sustained period of new supply.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.