GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

Ras Al Khaimah: Marjan, Wynn Resorts break ground on Janu Al Marjan Island, opening in 2029

Luxury hotel and branded residences by Aman Group's Janu brand set to open in 2029

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Senior representatives from Marjan, Wynn Resorts and Aman Group celebrate the groundbreaking of Janu Al Marjan Island.
Senior representatives from Marjan, Wynn Resorts and Aman Group celebrate the groundbreaking of Janu Al Marjan Island.
Wynn Resorts

The project marks the second joint venture between Marjan, the master developer of Al Marjan Island, and Wynn Resorts. It will also be the first Janu destination in Ras Al Khaimah, expanding Aman Group's sibling brand in the UAE.

The development, first announced in November 2025, is located next to Wynn Al Marjan Island, the UAE's first integrated gaming resort, which is currently under construction.

Senior representatives from Marjan, Wynn Resorts, Aman Group and project stakeholders attended the groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction.

Designed by internationally acclaimed SCDA Architects, Janu Al Marjan Island will feature a luxury hotel, branded residences and wellness-focused experiences along the waterfront.

Janu, which means "soul" in Sanskrit, is centred on wellbeing, social connection and contemporary luxury.

Boost for Al Marjan Island

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group CEO of Marjan, said the project is another milestone in the company's long-term vision for Al Marjan Island.

"Breaking ground on Janu Al Marjan Island marks an important milestone in our long-term vision for Al Marjan Island as a globally recognised waterfront destination," he said.

"As we continue to attract the world's leading hospitality brands and investment partners, we are creating a diverse portfolio that strengthens Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism economy, expands its international appeal and supports sustainable long-term growth."

He added that Janu's approach to modern luxury aligns with that vision and "opens a significant new chapter in the island's journey on the global stage."

'Natural complement'

Max Tappeiner, President of Wynn Al Marjan Island, said the project would add another dimension to the destination.

"Janu is an exciting addition to Al Marjan Island and a natural complement to what we're creating at Wynn Al Marjan Island," he said.

"Its distinctive approach to hospitality brings something new to the destination. As neighbouring developments, we expect a natural connection between our guests and residents that will create meaningful benefits for both properties."

Aman Group expands in the UAE

Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, said Ras Al Khaimah is a natural fit for the brand's expansion.

"The groundbreaking of Janu Al Marjan Island marks a significant milestone as we bring the Janu vision to life in Ras Al Khaimah," he said in a statement.

He added that the development will provide "a vibrant setting where like-minded individuals can connect through shared experiences, immerse themselves in the region's striking natural beauty, and embrace the brand's spirited approach to contemporary, connected living."

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai tourismRas Al Khaimah tourism

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Hiking: RAK offers a wide range of hiking options, from Wadi Monay (for beginners) to Stairway to Heaven (advanced level).

RAK welcomes record 670,000 visitors in H1 2026

4m read
The under-construction Wynn Al Marjan Island marks a milestone for both the UAE's hospitality industry and its emerging regulated gaming sector.

Inside RAK's $5.1-billion Wynn Al Marjan Island

5m read
RAK Central on Al Marjan Island.

RAK real estate gets 25,600-home boost

3m read
Wynn Al Marjan Island and Punchdrunk announce a new entertainment collaboration that will debut at the Ras Al Khaimah resort in 2027.

Wynn Al Marjan reveals first entertainment attraction

3m read