Luxury hotel and branded residences by Aman Group's Janu brand set to open in 2029
Ras Al Khaimah: Construction has officially begun on Janu Al Marjan Island, a new luxury hotel and branded residences development in Ras Al Khaimah that is scheduled to open in 2029.
The project marks the second joint venture between Marjan, the master developer of Al Marjan Island, and Wynn Resorts. It will also be the first Janu destination in Ras Al Khaimah, expanding Aman Group's sibling brand in the UAE.
The development, first announced in November 2025, is located next to Wynn Al Marjan Island, the UAE's first integrated gaming resort, which is currently under construction.
Senior representatives from Marjan, Wynn Resorts, Aman Group and project stakeholders attended the groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction.
Designed by internationally acclaimed SCDA Architects, Janu Al Marjan Island will feature a luxury hotel, branded residences and wellness-focused experiences along the waterfront.
Janu, which means "soul" in Sanskrit, is centred on wellbeing, social connection and contemporary luxury.
Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group CEO of Marjan, said the project is another milestone in the company's long-term vision for Al Marjan Island.
"Breaking ground on Janu Al Marjan Island marks an important milestone in our long-term vision for Al Marjan Island as a globally recognised waterfront destination," he said.
"As we continue to attract the world's leading hospitality brands and investment partners, we are creating a diverse portfolio that strengthens Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism economy, expands its international appeal and supports sustainable long-term growth."
He added that Janu's approach to modern luxury aligns with that vision and "opens a significant new chapter in the island's journey on the global stage."
Max Tappeiner, President of Wynn Al Marjan Island, said the project would add another dimension to the destination.
"Janu is an exciting addition to Al Marjan Island and a natural complement to what we're creating at Wynn Al Marjan Island," he said.
"Its distinctive approach to hospitality brings something new to the destination. As neighbouring developments, we expect a natural connection between our guests and residents that will create meaningful benefits for both properties."
Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, said Ras Al Khaimah is a natural fit for the brand's expansion.
"The groundbreaking of Janu Al Marjan Island marks a significant milestone as we bring the Janu vision to life in Ras Al Khaimah," he said in a statement.
He added that the development will provide "a vibrant setting where like-minded individuals can connect through shared experiences, immerse themselves in the region's striking natural beauty, and embrace the brand's spirited approach to contemporary, connected living."