“As Wynn Resorts' first beachfront destination, Wynn Al Marjan Island gives us the opportunity to create something entirely new for our portfolio, where exceptional surroundings and intuitive service come together in a way only Wynn can deliver."

"We continue to believe this will be the most exciting integrated resort opening globally in over a decade, and we remain as committed to and confident in the UAE as ever."

"What we are building in the region is one of a kind and the quality of work on site is truly extraordinary," he said.

"I’m not going to tell you there’s no risk, but when we underwrote the project, we didn’t underwrite a region with zero geopolitical risk. We underwrote a country with a demonstrated ability to manage through it."

"This is a country that absorbs pressure and keeps functioning rather than one that gets knocked off course by it," Wynn CEO Craig Billings said during the company's second-quarter earnings call last week.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.