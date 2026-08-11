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First look: Wynn Al Marjan Island reveals 550-metre beachfront ahead of 2027 UAE opening

Ras Al Khaimah resort reveals its private beach, lagoon, engineered reef for first time

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Wynn Al Marjan Island's completed 550-metre beachfront and sheltered lagoon in Ras Al Khaimah, ahead of the resort's planned September 2027 opening.
Wynn Al Marjan Island's completed 550-metre beachfront and sheltered lagoon in Ras Al Khaimah, ahead of the resort's planned September 2027 opening.
Wynn

The latest milestone comes as construction continues on the resort, which Wynn Resorts describes as its first beachfront destination and the UAE's first integrated gaming resort.

Wynn confirmed last week that the resort is scheduled to open in September 2027, while also revealing that its estimated construction cost has risen by $600 million to about $5.7 billion.

Wynn has contributed $1.06 billion in cash to the joint venture developing the project, including $48.1 million during the second quarter. The company owns 40 per cent of the joint venture.

First look at Wynn's UAE beachfront

The completed waterfront has been designed across three beach environments: Resort Beach, Adult Beach and Enclave Beach.

The sheltered lagoon is designed for swimming and snorkelling, with paddleboarding and kayaking also planned.

The beachfront will include 372 chaise lounges, 61 cabanas and three bungalows. One of the bungalows will have its own plunge pool and butler service.

"Our ambition was to create a shoreline where guests can escape- somewhere they can swim in calm, clear water and enjoy the beachfront in complete privacy," said Max Tappeiner, President of Wynn Al Marjan Island.

“As Wynn Resorts' first beachfront destination, Wynn Al Marjan Island gives us the opportunity to create something entirely new for our portfolio, where exceptional surroundings and intuitive service come together in a way only Wynn can deliver."

Engineered reef installed offshore

A network of engineered reef units has also been installed offshore to support the development of a marine habitat.

Wynn said coral and marine life have already begun taking hold around the reef, while osprey nest nearby.

The waters off Ras Al Khaimah are home to a variety of marine life and are well regarded by regional diving communities.

According to Wynn, divers can explore 21 sites off the Ras Al Khaimah coast, including natural reefs and shipwrecks. Protected marine sanctuaries in the region support Indian Ocean humpback dolphins, hawksbill, green and loggerhead turtles, marbled electric rays and more than 500 species of fish.

$5.7 billion project taking shape

Wynn Al Marjan Island is being developed on Al Marjan Island, less than 50 miles from Dubai International Airport.

The resort will have 1,530 rooms and suites, as well as 22 restaurants, lounges and bars, a theatre, a five-star spa, designer boutiques, event spaces, pool areas, a beach club and private beach.

The project is being developed by a joint venture in which Wynn Resorts holds a 40 per cent stake.

Wynn has said construction is progressing rapidly. The company also said it remains committed to the UAE despite regional geopolitical tensions.

"This is a country that absorbs pressure and keeps functioning rather than one that gets knocked off course by it," Wynn CEO Craig Billings said during the company's second-quarter earnings call last week.

"I’m not going to tell you there’s no risk, but when we underwrote the project, we didn’t underwrite a region with zero geopolitical risk. We underwrote a country with a demonstrated ability to manage through it."

Billings also said construction was continuing on a normal course, pointing to continued flight capacity at Dubai International Airport, normal supply chains and largely normal day-to-day life in the UAE.

"What we are building in the region is one of a kind and the quality of work on site is truly extraordinary," he said.

"We continue to believe this will be the most exciting integrated resort opening globally in over a decade, and we remain as committed to and confident in the UAE as ever."

Wynn Al Marjan Island is scheduled to open to customers in September 2027.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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