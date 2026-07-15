Dubbed UAE's first integrated gaming resort nears 2027 mega project opening
RAS AL KHAIMAH: Wynn Al Marjan Island is dubbed as a “destination within a destination.”
Poised to become one of the most ambitious luxury developments in the Middle East, it is set to blend high-end hospitality, featuring multiple hotels, private villas and extensive waterfront amenities and a sprawling gaming facility.
Developers say construction of the $5.1 billion (Dh18.7 billion) integrated resort has now entered its final phase, with completion and delivery targeted before spring 2027.
Once opened, the project will stand as the largest tourism development in Ras Al Khaimah’s history and a milestone for the United Arab Emirates: its first federally-licensed resort to include gaming alongside hotels, restaurants, entertainment and retail.
Wynn Resorts, the Las Vegas-based operator known for its opulent properties, is bringing its signature blend of lavish design, fine dining and entertainment to the project.
Developed by Wynn Resorts, Marjan, and RAK Hospitality Holding, the landmark project is scheduled to welcome its first guests in spring 2027, marking a milestone for both the UAE's hospitality industry and its emerging regulated gaming sector.
The development reflects the UAE’s broader push to diversify its economy beyond oil, positioning itself as a global leisure destination capable of competing with established hubs in Singapore.
It adds to country’s tourism narrative with iconic architecture and cultural institutions, Ras Al Khaimah — the northernmost emirate — is betting on a mix of beachfront serenity, adventure offerings in its mountainous hinterland and now, regulated gaming, to carve out its own identity.
The resort is located on Al Marjan Island, a man-made archipelago extending about 4.5 kilometres into the Arabian Gulf in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, around 45 minutes from Dubai International Airport.
The project occupies more than 60 hectares on Island 3, making it one of the largest waterfront hospitality developments in the Gulf.
The resort is being developed through a joint venture involving:
Wynn Resorts (40% ownership)
Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah's master developer
RAK Hospitality Holding
As of March 31, 2026, Wynn Resorts had invested approximately $1.01 billion (Dh3.7 billion) in equity toward the development.
The project became a landmark in UAE history after receiving the country's first commercial gaming facility licence on October 4, 2024, from the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA).
The licence authorizes Island 3 AMI FZ LLC, operating as Wynn Al Marjan Island, to offer regulated land-based gaming under the UAE's new federal regulatory framework.
While gaming will be a major attraction, Wynn says it represents only one component of a much broader luxury destination focused on hospitality, entertainment, dining, meetings, wellness and tourism.
When completed, Wynn Al Marjan Island will include:
1,530 luxury accommodations
1,217 resort guestrooms, 297 Enclave suites, 2 Royal Apartments, 4 Garden Townhomes, 10 Marina Estates
22 restaurants, lounges and bars
12 swimming pools
900-seat theatre
Luxury spa
Beach club
Retail promenade spanning 15,000 square metres
145,000-square-foot meetings and convention centre
Coral Court event venue for weddings and conferences
420 metres of private white-sand beach
Deep-water marina designed for superyachts
The resort's signature feature will be Enclave, a luxury hotel-within-a-hotel occupying the tower's upper floors, offering private arrival, exclusive dining and dedicated leisure facilities.
By early 2026, construction had reached its final delivery phase.
Highlights include:
Tower structure topped out in November 2025
Structural work completed across all 1,530 rooms and residences
More than 83% of the exterior façade installed
Over 482,000 cubic metres of concrete poured
More than 15,000 tonnes of structural steel erected
Thousands of interior fit-out works underway simultaneously
More than 18,000 jobs have been generated during construction.
Supporting infrastructure is also advancing.
Wynn Bridge, a 548-metre access bridge, is expected to open in late 2026, directly connecting the resort to the E311 (Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road) and E611 (Emirates Road).
Meanwhile, Oasis, a 26-acre employee community, is scheduled for completion during summer 2026. It will house more than 7,000 employees before the resort opens.
Recruitment is already underway, with more than 3,500 food-and-beverage positions planned across the resort's 22 dining venues.
Wynn Al Marjan Island represents one of the most ambitious tourism developments ever undertaken in the UAE.
Beyond introducing the country's first regulated commercial gaming destination, the project is expected to diversify Ras Al Khaimah's economy, attract millions of international visitors, create thousands of jobs and strengthen the emirate's position as a global luxury tourism destination.
With its mix of high-end hospitality, entertainment, conventions, waterfront leisure and regulated gaming, the integrated resort is poised to become one of the Middle East's most closely watched tourism launches when it opens in spring 2027.
|Date
|Milestone
|January 2022
|Partners announce plans for the integrated resort.
|Early 2023
|Foundation works begin.
|April 27, 2023
|Wynn unveils the project's name and initial design.
|February 2024
|Foundation works substantially completed.
|October 4, 2024
|UAE issues first commercial gaming licence.
|November 2024
|Tower reaches 55% structural completion.
|February 2025
|$2.4 billion construction financing closes.
|April 2025
|First hotel room designs revealed.
|July 2025
|Enclave luxury hotel announced.
|September 2025
|Alain Ducasse restaurant and Delilah confirmed; project cost revised to $5.1 billion.
|November 2025
|Resort tower tops out.
|December 2025
|Structural work completed for all accommodations.
|February 2026
|Façade reaches 83%; bridge reaches 48%.
|Summer 2026
|Oasis employee village scheduled for completion.
|Late 2026
|Wynn Bridge expected to open.
|Spring 2027
|Grand opening targeted.