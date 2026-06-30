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Wynn Al Marjan Island reveals first entertainment attraction as Ras Al Khaimah resort nears opening

Punchdrunk partnership marks first MENA production as construction advances

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
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Wynn Al Marjan Island and Punchdrunk announce a new entertainment collaboration that will debut at the Ras Al Khaimah resort in 2027.
Wynn Al Marjan Island and Punchdrunk announce a new entertainment collaboration that will debut at the Ras Al Khaimah resort in 2027.
Wynn Resorts

The resort announced a partnership with Punchdrunk, best known for its long-running immersive production Sleep No More, which will mark the company’s first production in the Middle East. Sleep No More is an award-winning immersive theatrical experience by Punchdrunk that interprets Shakespeare's Macbeth through a 1930s film noir lens.

The original show will debut when Wynn Al Marjan Island opens in 2027 and will be created exclusively for the resort. It will be directed by Punchdrunk founder and artistic director Felix Barrett in collaboration with Craig S. Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts.

The move highlights Wynn’s wider strategy of making entertainment a central feature of its resort offering, rather than treating it as an add-on attraction.

The upcoming theatre will offer guests two ways to experience the production. Visitors will be able to choose between a traditional seated performance or a roaming immersive journey that takes audiences behind the scenes and through different areas of the venue.

The theatre itself has been designed around Art Deco influences, with the resort saying the space will draw inspiration from Hollywood’s golden era and the glamour of 1970s Las Vegas.

Barrett said: “I’m thrilled that Punchdrunk is partnering with Craig S. Billings and his brilliant team at Wynn Resorts to create a brand-new show for the extraordinary new theatre at Wynn Al Marjan Island.”

“We hope the production will deliver a spectacular theatrical experience, both for audiences seeking world-class entertainment and for those in search of something truly unexpected.”

Billings said entertainment has remained a key part of Wynn’s resort experience.

“With Punchdrunk, we are creating something entirely original for Wynn Al Marjan Island — a theatrical world that could only exist here,” he said.

Resort construction advances

The entertainment announcement comes as construction of Wynn Al Marjan Island continues to progress, with major infrastructure works taking shape ahead of the resort’s opening.

In February 2025, Wynn announced progress on the construction of Wynn Bridge — a 548-metre connection designed to link the resort through Wynn Boulevard to the UAE’s wider road network, including the E311 and E611 highways.

At the time of the announcement, piling works had been completed, nine of the bridge’s 10 column pile caps were in place, and construction progress had reached 48 per cent, with completion targeted for late 2026.

The resort’s main tower has reached 299 metres in height following structural completion through the 71st floor roof. Façade installation is also advancing, with 21,852 of 26,471 panels installed, representing 83 per cent completion, according to the company.

Structural works have been completed across all 1,530 guest accommodations, including rooms, suites, townhouses and Marina Estates, while interior fit-out work continues.

The resort’s opening in 2027 is expected to mark one of the biggest additions to Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism pipeline, with Wynn positioning the development around a mix of luxury accommodation, dining, entertainment and cultural experiences.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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