The upcoming theatre will offer guests two ways to experience the production. Visitors will be able to choose between a traditional seated performance or a roaming immersive journey that takes audiences behind the scenes and through different areas of the venue.

The original show will debut when Wynn Al Marjan Island opens in 2027 and will be created exclusively for the resort. It will be directed by Punchdrunk founder and artistic director Felix Barrett in collaboration with Craig S. Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts.

The resort announced a partnership with Punchdrunk, best known for its long-running immersive production Sleep No More, which will mark the company’s first production in the Middle East. Sleep No More is an award-winning immersive theatrical experience by Punchdrunk that interprets Shakespeare's Macbeth through a 1930s film noir lens.

At the time of the announcement, piling works had been completed, nine of the bridge’s 10 column pile caps were in place, and construction progress had reached 48 per cent, with completion targeted for late 2026.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.