WOW Resorts marks a major milestone for JW Marriott Marjan Island Resort & Residences

“This project has always been about more than buildings. It is about creating a destination that reflects the very best of what Ras Al Khaimah has to offer, a place where world-class architecture, considered design and genuine luxury hospitality come together against one of the most beautiful natural seṄngs in the region," said Anwar Aman, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of WOW Resorts. "The architectural vision led by Tony Ashai and the team at Architecture Design Unit under Taseer Buchh captures exactly that ambition, and the amenities we are bringing, from our seven dining concepts and the signature spa to the lagoon and the residential lifestyle offering, have been curated to set a new benchmark for branded living in the GCC. Today’s signing brings the construction expertise of CRBC together with the local delivery strength of Edifice Middle East, under a shared commitment to the quality and craksmanship this development deserves. We look forward to the chapter ahead.”