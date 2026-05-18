WOW Resorts marks a major milestone for JW Marriott Marjan Island Resort & Residences

One Broker Group serves as the exclusive sales partner for the development
Dubai: WOW Resorts today hosted a signing ceremony at The St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, marking a major milestone for the JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort & JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island, the first JW Marriott-branded residential property in the GCC, located on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.
WOW Resorts has engaged China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), one of the world’s leading international construction and engineering groups, for the construction of the project. WOW Resorts has separately engaged Edifice Middle East LLC, which serves as the appointed contractor for the project in Ras Al Khaimah.
The event was attended by senior leadership from WOW Resorts, CRBC, and Edifice Middle East, alongside invited industry partners and guests.
Designed by Beverly Hills-based architect Tony Ashai with Dubai-based lead consultants Architecture Design Unit (ADU), led by Taseer Buchh, the development is set against the turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf and offers uninterrupted views of the sea.
The property comprises an exclusive portfolio of branded residences, including one, two, three and four-bedroom homes and signature penthouses, alongside guest rooms within the resort. Curated amenities include seven distinctive dining venues, a signature spa, multiple pools, a state-of-the-art fitness centre and a private man-made lagoon, creating an integrated luxury lifestyle destination for residents and guests alike.
One Broker Group serves as the exclusive sales partner for the development.
“This project has always been about more than buildings. It is about creating a destination that reflects the very best of what Ras Al Khaimah has to offer, a place where world-class architecture, considered design and genuine luxury hospitality come together against one of the most beautiful natural seṄngs in the region," said Anwar Aman, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of WOW Resorts. "The architectural vision led by Tony Ashai and the team at Architecture Design Unit under Taseer Buchh captures exactly that ambition, and the amenities we are bringing, from our seven dining concepts and the signature spa to the lagoon and the residential lifestyle offering, have been curated to set a new benchmark for branded living in the GCC. Today’s signing brings the construction expertise of CRBC together with the local delivery strength of Edifice Middle East, under a shared commitment to the quality and craksmanship this development deserves. We look forward to the chapter ahead.”
Bhupender ‘Bruce’ Patel, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of WOW Resorts, added: “Today’s signing is a moment of real pride for everyone associated with this project. From the beginning, our ambition has been to create something that does justice to its seṄng, an extraordinary piece of coastline on one of the most exciting island developments in the world, and to the calibre of brand that it carries."
"Bringing CRBC onto the project, alongside our continued work with Edifice Middle East, gives us the combined strength and depth we need to deliver a property of this complexity and ambition. CRBC’s porVolio of landmark builds across more than sixty countries speaks for itself, and Edifice brings the local capability and accountability that a project of this stature demands. We are deeply grateful to the leadership of Ras Al Khaimah and to Marjan for the vision they have set for this island, and we look forward to the work ahead.”