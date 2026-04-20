Luxury hotels pause stays, limit access or shut venues during upgrade cycle
Dubai: A wave of hotel refurbishments is sweeping across Dubai this summer, with several high-profile properties either scaling back access or pausing key venues as operators move to upgrade assets during the quieter season.
The current cycle stands out for the number of prominent names involved, ranging from landmark hotels to island resorts and city properties.
The hotel said the programme is aimed at preserving one of Dubai’s most recognised symbols while enhancing its interiors. The phased work will focus on maintaining the property’s design while upgrading guest-facing elements.
The project will be led by French interior architect Tristan Auer, known for restoring heritage properties including Hôtel de Crillon in Paris.
The hotel said, “As part of our ongoing commitment to delivering an exceptional luxury experience, we have embarked on a refurbishment project.”
It added, “From mid-April 2026, certain areas of the hotel will not be available to guests; however, we continue to deliver a considered range of guest experiences.”
The hotel remains operational, though access is limited across certain areas.
Minor Hotels said, “Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort ceased operations on 10 April 2026. This decision was taken in alignment with the owning entity, Seven Tides Ltd., following careful consideration.”
It added, “The closure is the result of a combination of external factors and is not attributable to any single issue.”
The resort had been positioned as a private island retreat within Dubai’s World Islands development.
General Manager Ersev Demiroz said, “This next and final phase of our renovation has been carefully planned over time, allowing us to enhance and elevate the experience while staying true to what makes the property so special.”
The closure marks the final stage of upgrades before reopening, with a timeline yet to be confirmed.
Armani Hotel Dubai has closed for a full refurbishment, taking one of Downtown Dubai’s most recognised luxury hotels off the market, Hotelier reported
The hotel said, “Beginning 1st April 2026, Armani Hotel Dubai will temporarily close to undergo a comprehensive, full-scale refurbishment.”
It added, “We will craft the next evolution of Armani hospitality, one that remains true to our iconic style, yet reimagined for the future, as we elevate every facet of the guest experience ahead of unveiling our renewed vision when we reopen in Q4 2026.”
Bookings remain unavailable until early January, according to checks.
Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City will close on April 30 for renovation, marking the start of a transition for the property, Hotelier reported.
A spokesperson said, “As of 30 April 2026, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City will close as it undergoes a planned renovation.”
The hotel is expected to exit the Radisson brand from 2027, pointing to a repositioning of the asset.
The operator said, “We continue to review our operations in line with guest demand, and as part of this approach, a select number of venues have been temporarily paused.”
It added that the period is being used to refine menus, upgrade concepts and carry out refurbishment across selected outlets.
These closures reflects a broader summer pattern where operators use lower occupancy periods to upgrade properties and prepare for the next cycle of demand across Dubai’s hospitality market.