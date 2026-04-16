Resort shuts following review, operator keeps focus on UAE growth plans
Dubai: Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort has ceased operations, bringing a pause to one of the more distinctive hospitality concepts within Dubai’s World Islands development.
Minor Hotels confirmed in a statement that the resort stopped operating on April 10, following a joint decision with owner Seven Tides Ltd. The property had been positioned as a private island retreat, offering a high-end alternative to mainland resorts and attracting both international visitors and UAE residents.
The operator framed the move within a wider assessment of operating conditions, pointing to a combination of external factors rather than a single trigger.
“Minor Hotels confirms that Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort ceased operations on 10 April 2026. This decision was taken in alignment with the owning entity, Seven Tides Ltd., following careful consideration.”
“The closure is the result of a combination of external factors and is not attributable to any single issue. While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, our immediate focus is on supporting our team members through this transition.”
Dubai’s hospitality market continues to expand across segments, from large-scale beachfront resorts to boutique and experiential stays. Island-based properties form a smaller, more specialised part of that mix, often appealing to travellers seeking privacy and curated experiences.
The World Islands project has seen gradual progress, with select developments opening and others evolving to match changing tourism patterns. Operators in this space continue to refine offerings to align with guest expectations, travel trends and cost structures.
Minor Hotels emphasised that its presence in the UAE remains strong, with several established properties continuing to operate across key locations.
“Minor Hotels remains committed to its portfolio in the UAE, including Dukes The Palm, NH Collection Dubai The Palm; Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort; and Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai, as well as the continued growth of its brands across the region.”