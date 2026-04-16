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Anantara World Islands resort shut, Minor Hotels confirms

Resort shuts following review, operator keeps focus on UAE growth plans

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Anantara world islands
Anantara world islands
Anantara world islands

Dubai: Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort has ceased operations, bringing a pause to one of the more distinctive hospitality concepts within Dubai’s World Islands development.

Minor Hotels confirmed in a statement that the resort stopped operating on April 10, following a joint decision with owner Seven Tides Ltd. The property had been positioned as a private island retreat, offering a high-end alternative to mainland resorts and attracting both international visitors and UAE residents.

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Decision follows operational review

The operator framed the move within a wider assessment of operating conditions, pointing to a combination of external factors rather than a single trigger.

“Minor Hotels confirms that Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort ceased operations on 10 April 2026. This decision was taken in alignment with the owning entity, Seven Tides Ltd., following careful consideration.”

“The closure is the result of a combination of external factors and is not attributable to any single issue. While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, our immediate focus is on supporting our team members through this transition.”

A niche within a broader tourism mix

Dubai’s hospitality market continues to expand across segments, from large-scale beachfront resorts to boutique and experiential stays. Island-based properties form a smaller, more specialised part of that mix, often appealing to travellers seeking privacy and curated experiences.

The World Islands project has seen gradual progress, with select developments opening and others evolving to match changing tourism patterns. Operators in this space continue to refine offerings to align with guest expectations, travel trends and cost structures.

Focus remains on UAE growth

Minor Hotels emphasised that its presence in the UAE remains strong, with several established properties continuing to operate across key locations.

“Minor Hotels remains committed to its portfolio in the UAE, including Dukes The Palm, NH Collection Dubai The Palm; Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort; and Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai, as well as the continued growth of its brands across the region.”

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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