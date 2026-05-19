Dubai unveils citywide Eid Al Adha festivities with luxury staycations

Special Eid offers, beachfront escapes, desert retreats in Dubai from May 22 to 31
Dubai: Dubai is gearing up for a vibrant Eid Al Adha celebrations with a packed calendar of family-friendly experiences, luxury staycations, entertainment events and cultural activities set to take place across the city from May 22 to 31.
Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the citywide programme forms part of the “Season of Wulfa” initiative and aligns with the UAE’s Year of the Family, aiming to bring residents and visitors together during the festive period.
Staycation deals
Dubai’s hospitality sector is rolling out a wide range of specially curated Eid staycation deals, offering everything from beachfront luxury and desert escapes to urban retreats in the heart of the city.
Among the standout offers, families can enjoy a complimentary second night at NH Collection Dubai The Palm starting from Dh350, while children under 12 can stay free at Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach.
Luxury seekers can opt for discounted stays at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, which is offering 30 per cent off room rates along with complimentary breakfast and flexible check-in and checkout timings. Meanwhile, Address Beach Resort is targeting adults looking for a relaxing getaway with up to 35 per cent savings and exclusive access to the world’s tallest infinity pool at ZETA Seventy Seven.
Other premium Eid offers include savings and resort credits at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and spa and dining benefits at Raffles The Palm Dubai.
Discounts
For visitors seeking a quieter retreat, Meliá Desert Palm is offering discounts of up to 45 per cent on rooms and villas with private pools, alongside spa credits, dining vouchers and complimentary wellness classes.
Dubai’s urban hotels are also joining the celebrations with value-packed Eid offers. Ciel Dubai Marina, billed as the world’s tallest hotel, is offering luxury suites with sea views and flexible check-in options, while Grand Millennium Hotel and InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay have introduced extended-stay promotions and family-focused packages.
Additional Eid offers are available at Vida Creek Harbour, Shangri-La Dubai, Mandarin Oriental Downtown Dubai and Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Seef, among several others.
Beyond staycations, Dubai will host a variety of citywide Eid activities, including retail promotions, live entertainment, cultural showcases and dining experiences, promising residents and tourists a festive atmosphere throughout the holiday period.