Luxury Eid stays in Dubai and Abu Dhabi hit record rates amid soaring demand
Dubai: As millions of travellers prepare for the Eid Al Adha break, some of the UAE’s most exclusive hotels are offering stays priced higher than luxury supercars, with one suite in Dubai reaching Dh250,000 ($68,000) a night during the holiday season.
The sharp rise is due to the growing demand for ultra-luxury travel experiences in the Emirates, where Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to position themselves among the world’s leading high-end tourism destinations.
Prices for royal suites, penthouses and private villas often surge during peak travel periods, particularly around Eid holidays and long weekends, according to hotel booking data and official reservation platforms, as reported by 24.ae news portal.
Topping the list this year is the Royal Mansion at Atlantis The Royal, where nightly rates during Eid Al Adha are reaching around Dh250,000.
At other peak periods throughout the year, rates can climb beyond Dh360,000 per night, placing it among the most expensive hotel accommodations globally.
Spread across multiple levels, the suite overlooks Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf, and includes a private infinity pool, expansive terraces, dedicated butler service and personalised dining experiences designed for VIP guests.
Also featured on the list is the Panoramic Penthouse at the same resort, with nightly rates approaching Dh112,000. The penthouse offers floor-to-ceiling sea views, oversized living spaces and private hospitality services inside one of Dubai’s newest luxury resorts.
At Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, the Royal Penthouse is priced at roughly Dh104,000 per night during the Eid period. The suite combines views of the Arabian Gulf with private chef services, luxury interiors and round-the-clock VIP hospitality aimed at elite travellers seeking privacy and exclusivity.
In Abu Dhabi, the Royal Suite at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental remains among the capital’s most expensive stays, with rates reaching nearly Dh67,000 a night.
Known for its palace-style architecture and private beachfront setting, the hotel continues to attract high-net-worth visitors from across the Gulf and beyond.
Meanwhile, luxury travellers seeking a quieter retreat are also driving demand for desert resorts such as Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, where private villas during the Eid break can reach Dh30,000 per night.
Located inside the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, the resort offers secluded villas, private pools and curated safari experiences surrounded by desert landscapes.
Global booking platforms including Booking.com, Agoda and Expedia show that rates for luxury stays in the UAE fluctuate heavily based on occupancy levels and seasonal demand, with Eid holidays consistently ranking among the busiest and most expensive travel periods of the year.