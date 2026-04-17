St. Regis, The Palm scales back operations as Dubai hotel begins refurbishment

Certain areas of the hotel will not be available for customers
Dubai: St. Regis, The Palm in Dubai confirmed Friday that parts of the property will be unavailable from mid-April as it begins refurbishment works.
“As part of our ongoing commitment to delivering an exceptional luxury experience, we have embarked on a refurbishment project,” the hotel said in a message on its website.
“From mid-April 2026, certain areas of the hotel will not be available to guests; however, we continue to deliver a considered range of guest experiences," it explained.
While the property is not fully closed, the move effectively limits access at one of Palm Jumeirah’s high-end addresses — and comes amid a noticeable run of hotel shutdowns and refurbishments across Dubai.
The St. Regis - a Marriott property - update is the latest in a string of announcements from luxury operators in recent weeks.
At the iconic Burj Al Arab, owner Jumeirah is undertaking what it calls a “long-awaited” refurbishment — the first major overhaul since the hotel opened in 1999.
The work is expected to last around 18 months and will be carried out in phases under the direction of Paris-based interior architect Tristan Auer. The hotel will be closed during that time, the hotel told customers on its website by offering alternative stay options in Dubai.
Elsewhere, the Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort has ceased operations entirely as of April 10.
Operator Minor Hotels said the decision was taken jointly with owner Seven Tides after a broader review of operating conditions.
“The closure is the result of a combination of external factors and is not attributable to any single issue,” the company said.
“While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, our immediate focus is on supporting our team members through this transition.”
The resort had been positioned as a private island escape — one of the more distinctive offerings in Dubai’s hospitality landscape.
The Park Hyatt Dubai is also preparing to temporarily shut from May 1, 2026, for around six months as it enters the final phase of a multi-year upgrade.
“To further enhance the luxury guest experience, Park Hyatt Dubai will undergo renovations and temporarily suspend its operations,” the hotel said.
Customers with bookings are being contacted and offered rebooking options across other Hyatt properties, with the hotel expected to reopen in November.
The closure marks the culmination of a transformation programme that began in 2021, aimed at refreshing rooms and repositioning the property within the wider Dubai Creek resort area.
None of the operators has linked their decisions directly to the ongoing regional conflict. However, the timing is difficult to ignore.
The US-Israel war on Iran tensions have disrupted flight schedules across parts of the Middle East, with knock-on effects for tourism flows into the UAE. Airlines have adjusted routes, while some travellers have deferred trips amid uncertainty.
Luxury hospitality groups have also begun flagging softer demand, particularly in the high-end segment that relies heavily on international visitors. Hotel groups are increasingly looking to the local market to attract visitors by offering staycation deals at affordable prices.