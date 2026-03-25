Visitors were advised to contact the call center for ticket information and refunds
Dubai Parks & Resorts has temporarily closed, with visitors advised to contact the call center for ticket information, bookings and refunds.
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Guests are urged to check the official website and updates page regularly for the latest operational announcements, as well as guidance on existing bookings and rescheduling options.
No reopening date has been announced, and visitors are encouraged to follow official channels for further updates as the situation develops.