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Dubai Parks and Resorts announces temporary closure

Visitors were advised to contact the call center for ticket information and refunds

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai Parks & Resorts has temporarily closed, with visitors advised to contact the call center for ticket information, bookings and refunds.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

Guests are urged to check the official website and updates page regularly for the latest operational announcements, as well as guidance on existing bookings and rescheduling options.

No reopening date has been announced, and visitors are encouraged to follow official channels for further updates as the situation develops.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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