No reopening date has been announced, and visitors are encouraged to follow official channels for further updates as the situation develops.

Guests are urged to check the official website and updates page regularly for the latest operational announcements, as well as guidance on existing bookings and rescheduling options.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.