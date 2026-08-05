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UAE tourists can claim VAT refunds at 19,340 stores and on Noon purchases

Tourists can claim refunds at 19,340 shops, 100 kiosks and on eligible Noon orders

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dubai: Tourists visiting the UAE can now access VAT refunds through more than 19,300 retail outlets, 100 self-service kiosks and eligible purchases made on the Noon e-commerce platform.

The number of stores connected to the Federal Tax Authority’s Digital Tourist VAT Refund System increased by 5.9% to approximately 19,340 at the end of June 2026, compared with 18,260 a year earlier.

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The system allows tourists to receive digital invoices, submit refund requests electronically and complete the process through kiosks located at departure points, shopping centres and hotels.

Noon purchases become eligible

Noon has been incorporated into the system, allowing tourists to claim VAT refunds on eligible online purchases made while they are in the UAE.

The service was introduced in partnership with Planet, the approved operator of the tourist VAT refund system. The FTA plans to add more e-commerce platforms and online retailers.

The authority described the inclusion of e-commerce purchases as the first initiative of its kind globally.

More stores join refund system

A further 449 retail outlets were connected to the tourist VAT refund system during the first six months of 2026, compared with 697 during the corresponding period last year.

The latest additions brought the number of stores connected over the past two and a half years to 2,983.

Tourist refund kiosks increase to 100

The number of self-service kiosks rose to 100 by the end of June, up from 93 at the same point in 2025, representing annual growth of 7.5%.

Twenty-three kiosks have been added during the past two and a half years. They are available at tourist departure points and selected hotels and shopping centres across the UAE.

“Continuous enhancements to the system have further strengthened its performance. Within minutes, tourists can complete their transactions, receive a digital invoice and submit it directly through the system before leaving the UAE," said Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director General of the FTA. "They can also use one of the self-service kiosks available at all departure points covered by the system, as well as at numerous hotels and shopping centres, to complete their VAT refund process quickly and easily.”

App adds 11 languages

An upgraded version of Planet’s application was also launched during 2026, adding 11 languages to bring the total number supported to 12, including English.

Visitors from India, Russia, Turkey, China and the United States accounted for the largest number of tourist VAT refund beneficiaries during the year, according to the FTA.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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