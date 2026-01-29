GOLD/FOREX
103 self-service kiosks for tourist VAT refunds in UAE

19,000 retailers linked to the system by end of 2025

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Dubai: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has confirmed that the digital Tourist Tax Refund Scheme has seen significant expansion in its customer base across the UAE, as the number of retail outlets (points of sale) registered with the Authority and electronically connected to the system increased by 7.6% to approximately 19,000 outlets by the end of last year, compared to 17,600 outlets by the end of 2024.

The Authority explained that the number of retail outlets connected to the system in 2025 reached 1,326 outlets, compared to 1,208 outlets connected during 2024, representing a 9.8% annual increase in the number of outlets joining the system.

It further noted that the number of self-service kiosks for VAT refunds for tourists increased by 7.3% during 2025, reaching 103 kiosks by the end of 2025, compared to 96 kiosks by the end of the previous year. A total of 23 kiosks were added over the past two years, including 15 introduced in 2024 and eight in 2025. These kiosks are located across several major shopping malls and hotels, in addition to being available at tourist departure points across the UAE.

Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the FTA, said: “Continuous monitoring conducted by the Authority indicates that the digital Tourist Tax Refund system records high satisfaction rates and positive feedback from tourists using the system, due to its ease of use and the speed of tax refund procedures for tourists eligible for refunds.

Continued expansion

“The continued expansion of the system’s user base aligns with the government’s digital strategy, which aims to achieve smart transformation across all government services and to focus on proactive services that seek to deliver an innovative model reflecting the leadership and excellence of the government work ecosystem in the UAE, by providing services that meet customer expectations and enable them to complete their transactions with ease, simplicity, and speed.”

Al Bustani further explained that the digital Tourist Tax Refund system for tourists’ purchases made through e-commerce – which was recently launched by the FTA and represents the first of its kind globally – has seen notable uptake. The system provides a distinctive experience for customers and enables tourists to recover refundable tax paid on all their purchases during their stay in the UAE, whether the purchases are made from traditional retail outlets or on electronic platforms registered with the Authority. 

Tax refund procedures are carried out with simplicity and speed, starting from the point of purchase through to the completion of the refund upon the tourists’ departure from the UAE, thereby contributing to the enhancement of tourism growth and the development of both e-commerce and traditional retail in the country.

The FTA revealed that citizens of five countries topped the list of beneficiaries of the Tourist Tax Refund system over the past two years – namely India, Russia, Iran, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

The Authority affirmed that it has continued its development and enhancement efforts for the VAT refund service for tourists, with the introduction of seven additional languages for use across the self-service tourist tax refund kiosks: French, Spanish, Turkish, German, Persian, Portuguese, and Hindi.

Verifying eligibility

It also confirmed that all refund methods are now displayed, whereby refund options available at a specific location appear in colour, while unavailable options are shown in grey. In addition, tourists can now register on Planet’s mobile application prior to making their first purchase, and even before arriving in the UAE. Tourists may also verify their eligibility for the VAT refund scheme directly through the dashboard page immediately upon their arrival in the UAE.

The Authority added that a large-scale branding campaign was also implemented at Zayed International Airport, featuring reminder messages urging tourists to visit Planet’s verification offices before completing baggage check-in procedures. These messages are displayed on large screens in the departure hall above boarding gates, on bridges, and near escalators.

The campaign also includes the promotion of Planet’s mobile application through clear QR codes, enabling travellers to scan and download the application easily.

