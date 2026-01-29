103 self-service kiosks for tourist VAT refunds in UAE

It further noted that the number of self-service kiosks for VAT refunds for tourists increased by 7.3% during 2025, reaching 103 kiosks by the end of 2025, compared to 96 kiosks by the end of the previous year. A total of 23 kiosks were added over the past two years, including 15 introduced in 2024 and eight in 2025. These kiosks are located across several major shopping malls and hotels, in addition to being available at tourist departure points across the UAE.

Al Bustani further explained that the digital Tourist Tax Refund system for tourists’ purchases made through e-commerce – which was recently launched by the FTA and represents the first of its kind globally – has seen notable uptake. The system provides a distinctive experience for customers and enables tourists to recover refundable tax paid on all their purchases during their stay in the UAE, whether the purchases are made from traditional retail outlets or on electronic platforms registered with the Authority.

It also confirmed that all refund methods are now displayed, whereby refund options available at a specific location appear in colour, while unavailable options are shown in grey. In addition, tourists can now register on Planet’s mobile application prior to making their first purchase, and even before arriving in the UAE. Tourists may also verify their eligibility for the VAT refund scheme directly through the dashboard page immediately upon their arrival in the UAE.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

