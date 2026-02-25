Audit quality, a cornerstone for business success

Audits play a critical role in meeting regulatory and tax obligations
In today’s complex business environment, the quality of an audit is more than a compliance requirement, it is a strategic asset. A good quality audit provides assurance that financial statements are accurate, supports tax and VAT compliance, fosters good governance practices, and empowers executives with reliable information for decision making. For business professionals and leaders, understanding the importance of audit quality and how to select the right auditors is essential for sustainable success.
Audits play a critical role in meeting regulatory and tax obligations. High-quality audits help businesses ensure that their tax filings are correct, reducing the risk of errors, penalties, and regulatory scrutiny. Auditors review financial records meticulously, verifying transactions, tax calculations, and VAT reporting. This process not only safeguards the company against compliance failures but also enhances trust with tax authorities and stakeholders. Accurate audits establish a foundation of transparency, which is vital for maintaining a company’s reputation.
Effective governance is built upon reliable financial information, and a quality audit is the linchpin of this reliability. Audits reinforce internal controls, assess risk management procedures, and highlight areas for improvement. By identifying weaknesses and recommending corrective actions, auditors enable organizations to strengthen their governance frameworks. Moreover, audits contribute to business continuity by detecting financial issues, potential threats, such as fraud or inefficiencies, before they escalate. This proactive approach ensures that businesses can navigate challenges and maintain operations even in uncertain times.
Management relies on audits for more than compliance; they use audit findings to guide strategic decisions. A comprehensive audit provides executives with a clear picture of the company’s financial health, operational strengths, and areas needing attention. These insights support budgeting, investment planning, and resource allocation. When audit quality is high, leaders gain confidence in the data they use, enabling them to make decisions that drive growth and profitability.
Selecting the right auditor is crucial for achieving audit quality. Business professionals should look for auditors with proven expertise, strong ethical standards with the special emphasis on integrity and independence, and a track record of delivering thorough and objective assessments. Seek reference to check their reputation and credentials. Also, ask for their annual opinion on the effectiveness of our Firm’s system of quality management (SoQM) and ask when their last peer review or regulatory review was conducted and what the grading was.
While cost considerations are important, focusing on lower fees or seeking small discounts can compromise audit quality. Businesses should prioritize value, meaning the depth, accuracy, and usefulness of the audit, over price alone. A robust audit delivers actionable insights, supports compliance, and enhances governance, which ultimately saves money by preventing costly mistakes and supporting sustainable growth. Investing in quality audits pays dividends in the form of peace of mind, strategic advantage, and long-term resilience.
A high-quality audit is indispensable for businesses aiming to thrive in today’s regulatory and competitive landscape. It ensures tax and VAT compliance, strengthens governance, supports continuity, and informs sound decision making. By selecting auditors based on expertise and value, rather than discounts, executives can unlock the full benefits of the audit process. Now is the time for business leaders to prioritize audit quality and seek partners who deliver value.
- The writer is the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Baker Tilly UAE