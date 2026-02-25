Audit quality, a cornerstone for business success

Selecting the right auditor is crucial for achieving audit quality. Business professionals should look for auditors with proven expertise, strong ethical standards with the special emphasis on integrity and independence, and a track record of delivering thorough and objective assessments. Seek reference to check their reputation and credentials. Also, ask for their annual opinion on the effectiveness of our Firm’s system of quality management (SoQM) and ask when their last peer review or regulatory review was conducted and what the grading was.