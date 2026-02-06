ECOVIS JRB, Tax Star hosts CFO forum on practical compliance readiness in the UAE

Rayhan Aleem, Founder of Tax Star, and Rashmi Rajkumar, Founder and Partner – Assurance at ECOVIS JRB emphasized in their presentations that, “E-invoicing is not just a compliance exercise. For CFOs, it is a data and controls issue that sits at the heart of the finance function. Organisations that focus only on technical submission risk missing the bigger picture around integration, accuracy, and long-term scalability.”