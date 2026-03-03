GOLD/FOREX
Philippine schools in Middle East remain safe amid blatant Iranian aggression

Institutions shift to online learning as precaution

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Following coordinated check-calls initiated by the Commission on Filipinos Overseas, school administrators across the region confirmed that their students, faculty, and facilities remain unaffected
Website / Commission on Filipinos Overseas

Dubai: Philippine schools overseas (PSOs) across the Middle East remain safe and operational despite escalating tensions involving Iran, according to the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO).

The assurance has been issued as several countries in the region have heightened security measures in response to the ongoing conflict. While some schools have temporarily shifted to online classes following host government directives, administrators have confirmed that students, teachers, and facilities remain unaffected.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation of our PSOs and we have advised them to heed the advisories of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), especially those concerning safety and security,” said CFO secretary Dante “Klink” Ang II in a statement. 

Moreover, the agency has mentioned that its outreach serves as a “critical pulse check” on the welfare of the Filipino academic community during a period of heightened geopolitical tension.

Gulf schools operating

Currently, 35 PSOs operate across 11 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Libya, Kuwait, Italy, Greece, Cambodia, East Timor, and Bahrain. Of these, 27 are located in the Arabian Gulf region.

These institutions serve around 25,000 students from pre-elementary to high school level and employ about 1,000 teachers, administrators, and personnel.

More than just schools

The CFO has also highlighted that PSOs are not merely academic institutions but “extensions of the motherland.”

“By maintaining direct communication with school boards during crises, the commission fulfills its role as a primary advocate for the diaspora, ensuring the social and educational stability of Filipino families is preserved even in volatile environments,” stated the agency.

Additionally, the commission has ensured that these schools comply with regulations from both the Philippine government and their host countries. All institutions implement the basic education curriculum of the Philippines’ Department of Education.

The CFO has noted that it will remain in “constant monitoring mode,” coordinating closely with the DFA and DMW to provide real-time updates to families in the Philippines whose relatives are enrolled or employed in overseas institutions.

Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
