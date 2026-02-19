GOLD/FOREX
OFWs warned against unaccredited Philippine schools abroad

Only 35 Philippine schools overseas are officially accredited worldwide with 10 in the UAE

Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
Overseas Filipinos were advised on the official list of accredited Philippine schools abroad.
Dubai: The Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) has urged Filipinos abroad to exercise caution when enrolling in institutions that market themselves as “Philippine Schools Overseas” (PSOs).

In an advisory, the agency has issued a warning that not all schools using the label are officially recognised by the Philippine government.

“Enrolling in these institutions does not guarantee a standard of education, may result in unaccredited units, higher tuition, and other issues arising from studying outside the official curriculum of the (Philippines) Department of Education.”

Only 35 accredited PSOs worldwide

According to the CFO, there are only 35 accredited PSOs across the globe. Of these, 10 are located in the UAE, home to one of the largest Filipino communities in the world. Among those accredited in the UAE are:

  • Far Eastern Private School - Al Halwan Campus

  • Far Eastern Private School - Al Shahba Campus

  • Philippine-Emirates Private School (PISCO Private)

  • New Filipino Private School

  • The Philippine School - Dubai

  • The Philippine School - Abu Dhabi

  • The Philippine Global School - Abu Dhabi

  • United International Private School

  • Universal Philippine School

  • The New Filipino Private School - Ras Al Khaimah branch

The CFO has also clarified that only schools granted a permit to operate or government recognition by Philippine authorities are considered legitimate PSOs.

Moreover, the agency has reiterated that proper verification is essential to protect students’ education and prevent financial and academic setbacks.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad.
