OFWs warned against unaccredited Philippine schools abroad

Only 35 Philippine schools overseas are officially accredited worldwide with 10 in the UAE
Dubai: The Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) has urged Filipinos abroad to exercise caution when enrolling in institutions that market themselves as “Philippine Schools Overseas” (PSOs).
In an advisory, the agency has issued a warning that not all schools using the label are officially recognised by the Philippine government.
“Enrolling in these institutions does not guarantee a standard of education, may result in unaccredited units, higher tuition, and other issues arising from studying outside the official curriculum of the (Philippines) Department of Education.”
According to the CFO, there are only 35 accredited PSOs across the globe. Of these, 10 are located in the UAE, home to one of the largest Filipino communities in the world. Among those accredited in the UAE are:
Far Eastern Private School - Al Halwan Campus
Far Eastern Private School - Al Shahba Campus
Philippine-Emirates Private School (PISCO Private)
New Filipino Private School
The Philippine School - Dubai
The Philippine School - Abu Dhabi
The Philippine Global School - Abu Dhabi
United International Private School
Universal Philippine School
The New Filipino Private School - Ras Al Khaimah branch
The CFO has also clarified that only schools granted a permit to operate or government recognition by Philippine authorities are considered legitimate PSOs.
Moreover, the agency has reiterated that proper verification is essential to protect students’ education and prevent financial and academic setbacks.