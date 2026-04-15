In trouble overseas? How Filipinos could soon access free legal help

Proposed partnership to close legal gaps for migrants facing abuse, disputes, scams abroad
Dubai: Filipinos facing legal trouble overseas, from family disputes to online scams, could soon have better access to free legal assistance under a new initiative being explored by Philippine authorities.
The Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) is in talks with the International Pro Bono Alliance, Inc. (iPBA) to roll out a programme that would combine legal education with on the ground legal assistance for migrants in distress.
The discussions have focused on addressing a “critical gap” in legal access for Filipinos living and working abroad.
For many overseas Filipinos, seeking legal help in a foreign country can be complex and costly. Issues such as domestic violence, child custody disputes, divorce proceedings, and cross-border “love scams” often leave victims unsure of where to turn.
The proposed collaboration has been eyed to make legal assistance more accessible, particularly for vulnerable individuals who may not have the resources or knowledge to navigate unfamiliar legal systems.
Moreover, the move has reinforced the CFO’s mission to protect the rights and welfare of Filipinos overseas, expanding its role beyond policy work to more direct intervention.
“Under its mandate, the CFO serves as a vital link between the motherland and its diaspora. By integrating iPBA’s legal expertise into its framework, the CFO enhances its role not just as a policy-making body, but as a proactive defender of the Filipino community worldwide,” said the agency.
At the core of the proposal is a dual strategy that has been centred on prevention and response.
On one hand, iPBA is expected to conduct specialised legal education sessions for both CFO staff and the public. These sessions will cover key areas such as property law, succession, taxes, and family law, helping migrants better understand their rights and avoid common legal pitfalls.
On the other, a formal referral system is being considered to connect individuals in urgent situations with iPBA lawyers. Under this setup, callers to the Philippines’ 1343 actionline against human trafficking could be linked directly to legal experts for one-on-one pro bono consultations.
Once finalised, the partnership would mark a shift towards a more proactive support for Filipinos overseas, combining awareness with easier access to legal expertise.
The goal is not only to respond to crises but also to empower migrants with the knowledge needed to protect themselves.