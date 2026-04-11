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Why the Philippines is shifting focus from remittances to diaspora engagement

Government aims to leverage skills, expertise, and investments from Filipinos abroad

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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A scene at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines
A scene at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines
Reuters

Dubai: The Philippines is redefining its approach to the 10.7 million Filipinos living abroad. Historically reliant on remittances, the country is now turning to its diaspora as “permanent strategic partners” for long-term development. 

The Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) has shifted the agency’s focus to harness the skills, networks, and investments of Filipinos abroad, moving past financial contributions alone.

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Brain gain

While remittances continue to play a significant role in the Philippine economy, the government is now adopting a "brain gain" strategy. 

In a statement, the CFO has noted that the vision transitions from worrying about "brain drain" to embracing the diaspora’s intellectual and professional assets.

“The CFO’s new direction under secretary Dante “Klink” Ang II aligns with a growing body of academic research suggesting that social remittances, the transfer of ideas, skills, and global norms, are more transformative for developing nations than cash alone,” said the agency.

The case for diaspora engagement

According to a 2012 report by the Migration Policy Institute and the International Organisation for Migration, diaspora engagement goes beyond financial transfers.

“Effective diaspora engagement requires moving past ‘ATM-style’ relationships. When governments create formal pathways for professional diasporas to consult on domestic policy or mentor local startups, the resulting ‘circular migration’ of knowledge accelerates industrial innovation more rapidly than foreign direct aid,” read the study.

In another research, findings have indicated that Filipinos abroad can act as "information bridges" for foreign investors, reducing risks and improving access to opportunities.

Platforms for investment 

To facilitate this, the CFO has been formalising programmes which allow Filipinos abroad to invest in both financial and intellectual capital. 

The CFO has coined it as the “altruistic investment” model, where the government transforms the diaspora’s skills and networks into assets for national development.

“As the Philippines navigates a post-pandemic economy, the CFO’s direction is clear, the country’s greatest resource isn't just the hands that work abroad, but the minds that stay connected to home,” stated CFO.

This shift has represented the nation’s more sustainable approach to development, built on expertise, innovation, and shared commitment to the country’s future.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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