Big Ticket awards Dh560,000 in prizes to four expat winners

Prize money will help cover school fees, support children with special needs, clear debts
Dubai: Four expatriates from Sudan, India, and the Philippines have won a combined Dh560,000 in Big Ticket series 286 Big Win Contest, with winners planning to use the money to support their families, pay tuition fees, and settle debts.
One winner is Abdel Rahman Ali Ahmed Mohamed, a 49-year-old business manager from Sudan, who has won Dh150,000 just two months after relocating to Abu Dhabi with his family.
Having left Sudan because of the ongoing conflict, Mohamed has noted that the prize came at an important time as his family settles into life in the UAE. He has entered Big Ticket for only the second time with a group of four friends and selected the ticket at random.
“I am very happy, this win means so much to my family right now,” exclaimed Mohamed, adding that he plans to use the prize money to pay his children’s school fees.
Encouraged by the win, he has already purchased another ticket for the next draw.
“Try your luck, because anyone can win.”
Another winner is Thirukotla Diva Anuradha, originally from India and currently living in Botswana, who has received Dh120,000 after her online ticket was selected for the live game.
Big Ticket has arranged flights for her from South Africa to participate in the Abu Dhabi show, where her ticket number 132189 turned into a memorable win.
Anuradha has expressed gratitude for the chance and plans to use the prize money to support her son who has Down syndrome.
“Extremely happy and grateful for the opportunity to attend the live show and take part in the game,” shared Anuradha.
Moreover, she has looked forward to establishing a foundation to help children with special needs.
On the other hand, Joeben Aquino, a 43-year-old customer service representative from the Philippines, has bagged Dh150,000 after years of participating in Big Ticket.
Aquino, who has been living in Abu Dhabi since 2013, has taken part in the contest with a group of 21 people.
He has initially ignored the winning call because it came from an unknown number. The following day, he answered the phone expecting a delivery call and discovered he had won.
The prize money will be divided equally among the group members, while Aquino has planned to use his share for his children’s tuition fees.
Given this win, the group has once again purchased their next ticket, aiming to hit the Dh20 million jackpot.
“Keep trying. One day your luck will come through, just like it did for me,” said Aquino.
Meanwhile, Ratheesh Jayachandran Nair Vasantha, an Indian expat living in Qatar, has walked away with Dh140,000 through his winning ticket number 036404.
Vasantha has highlighted that he has been participating in Big Ticket for the past two years with a group of 10 friends.
The winnings will be distributed among the group, while Vasantha has planned to use his portion to clear debts.
Big Ticket’s ongoing promotion features a Dh20 million grand prize with the draw scheduled for June 3.This gives participants the chance to become a millionaire this summer season.