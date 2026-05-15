GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Big Ticket awards Dh560,000 in prizes to four expat winners

Prize money will help cover school fees, support children with special needs, clear debts

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
From left to right: Ratheesh Jayachandran Nair Vasantha, Thirukotla Diva Anuradha, Joeben Aquino, and Abdel Rahman Ali Ahmed Mohamed
From left to right: Ratheesh Jayachandran Nair Vasantha, Thirukotla Diva Anuradha, Joeben Aquino, and Abdel Rahman Ali Ahmed Mohamed
Supplied

Dubai: Four expatriates from Sudan, India, and the Philippines have won a combined Dh560,000 in Big Ticket series 286 Big Win Contest, with winners planning to use the money to support their families, pay tuition fees, and settle debts. 

One winner is Abdel Rahman Ali Ahmed Mohamed, a 49-year-old business manager from Sudan, who has won Dh150,000 just two months after relocating to Abu Dhabi with his family.

Having left Sudan because of the ongoing conflict, Mohamed has noted that the prize came at an important time as his family settles into life in the UAE. He has entered Big Ticket for only the second time with a group of four friends and selected the ticket at random.

“I am very happy, this win means so much to my family right now,” exclaimed Mohamed, adding that he plans to use the prize money to pay his children’s school fees. 

Encouraged by the win, he has already purchased another ticket for the next draw.

“Try your luck, because anyone can win.”

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Dream to help children with special needs 

Another winner is Thirukotla Diva Anuradha, originally from India and currently living in Botswana, who has received Dh120,000 after her online ticket was selected for the live game.

Big Ticket has arranged flights for her from South Africa to participate in the Abu Dhabi show, where her ticket number 132189 turned into a memorable win.

Anuradha has expressed gratitude for the chance and plans to use the prize money to support her son who has Down syndrome.

“Extremely happy and grateful for the opportunity to attend the live show and take part in the game,” shared Anuradha.

Moreover, she has looked forward to establishing a foundation to help children with special needs.

Unknown call turns into life-changing news

On the other hand, Joeben Aquino, a 43-year-old customer service representative from the Philippines, has bagged Dh150,000 after years of participating in Big Ticket. 

Aquino, who has been living in Abu Dhabi since 2013, has taken part in the contest with a group of 21 people.  

He has initially ignored the winning call because it came from an unknown number. The following day, he answered the phone expecting a delivery call and discovered he had won.

The prize money will be divided equally among the group members, while Aquino has planned to use his share for his children’s tuition fees.

Given this win, the group has once again purchased their next ticket, aiming to hit the Dh20 million jackpot.

“Keep trying. One day your luck will come through, just like it did for me,” said Aquino.

Plans to clear debts

Meanwhile, Ratheesh Jayachandran Nair Vasantha, an Indian expat living in Qatar, has walked away with Dh140,000 through his winning ticket number 036404.

Vasantha has highlighted that he has been participating in Big Ticket for the past two years with a group of 10 friends.

The winnings will be distributed among the group, while Vasantha has planned to use his portion to clear debts.

Big Ticket’s ongoing promotion features a Dh20 million grand prize with the draw scheduled for June 3.This gives participants the chance to become a millionaire this summer season.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEBig Ticket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The iconic star succumbed to respiratory complications following a recent deterioration in his health, leaving behind a massive legacy in Egyptian cinema, theatre, and voice acting.

Egyptian actor Abdel Rahman Abu Zahra dies at 92

1m read
Indian expat wins Dh25 million in Big Ticket draw

Indian expat wins Dh25 million in Big Ticket draw

2m read
Big Ticket returns this May with a dynamic line-up of promotions designed to keep the excitement going

How Big Ticket turns May into million-dirham dreams

2m read
Mohammed Sameer

Stock controller in Dubai wins Dh25,000 in Big Ticket

2m read