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Gut feeling pays off as Ajman-based expat wins Dh1m in Big Ticket

From a morning instinct to a life-changing call, Kerala expat turns belief into reality

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Leo Lawrence
Leo Lawrence
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Dubai: For Leo Lawrence, a 36-year-old Indian expatriate from Kerala based in Ajman, what started as a routine family day quickly turned into a moment he will never forget.

On the way to a hospital appointment with his daughter, his phone rang and with it came the news that he had won Dh1 million in Big Ticket series 286.

"I can’t express how happy I was knowing my intuition was right," recalled Lawrence.

He added, "Both of us couldn’t believe it," referring to his wife whom he shared about his "strong gut feeling."

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Long-time participant

Lawrence works as an account manager and has been living in the UAE since 2014. He first heard about Big Ticket on the radio and began participating around five to six years ago.

Over time, it became a monthly habit shared with a group of 10 colleagues, who pool together to buy tickets and try their luck.

The consistency has finally paid off, making him one of five Indian expats who each won Dh1 million as consolation prize winners in the latest draw.

A timely win

The win has come at a significant moment in Lawrence’s personal life. He had recently purchased a villa, and the prize money will directly help ease his mortgage burden.

According to him, this is not the end of his Big Ticket journey. Instead, it has strengthened his belief and motivation to continue participating.

"Believe in yourself. Once you put your faith into this, you won't be disappointed," said Lawrence.

Big Ticket continues to create millionaires

Meanwhile, the excitement is set to continue this month, with the upcoming draw featuring a Dh20 million grand prize.

One lucky participant will be selected during the live draw on June 3, offering another life-changing moment as the summer approaches.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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