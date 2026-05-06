Indian single mother among five Dh1m Big Ticket winners

"I had only purchased five tickets before, this winning one was my sixth, and I bought it on my own," shared Kumari.

For Chaithanya Kumari, a software engineer from Tamil Nadu and a single mother who has lived in the UAE for 14 years, the win came as a complete surprise.

Dubai: A 44-year-old Indian expatriate has taken home Dh1 million in Big Ticket series 286, joining four other winners in the consolation prize pool that turned five participants into instant millionaires.

"I was completely unaware of the win until a friend shared a screenshot of my name from a newspaper article. I couldn’t believe it at first and immediately checked my email to confirm. I was so excited and happy when I saw it."

At the time of the announcement, she was in India and missed the winning call.

"I think luck has to favour you a lot to win and stand a chance among so many tickets," said Kumari.

She has not yet decided how she will use the prize money and her next step will be to consult her parents.

Despite the life-changing amount, Kumari is taking a measured approach to what comes next.

One lucky participant will become a millionaire in the upcoming live draw scheduled for June 3, keeping anticipation high among ticket buyers across the UAE and beyond.

The excitement is far from over. Big Ticket is back this May with fresh promotions and a grand prize of Dh20 million.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.