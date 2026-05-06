Indian single mother among five Dh1m Big Ticket winners

Software engineer’s sixth Big Ticket purchase turns into Dh1 million windfall
Dubai: A 44-year-old Indian expatriate has taken home Dh1 million in Big Ticket series 286, joining four other winners in the consolation prize pool that turned five participants into instant millionaires.
For Chaithanya Kumari, a software engineer from Tamil Nadu and a single mother who has lived in the UAE for 14 years, the win came as a complete surprise.
"I had only purchased five tickets before, this winning one was my sixth, and I bought it on my own," shared Kumari.
At the time of the announcement, she was in India and missed the winning call.
"I was completely unaware of the win until a friend shared a screenshot of my name from a newspaper article. I couldn’t believe it at first and immediately checked my email to confirm. I was so excited and happy when I saw it."
Despite the life-changing amount, Kumari is taking a measured approach to what comes next.
She has not yet decided how she will use the prize money and her next step will be to consult her parents.
Moreover, Kumari has expressed interest in participating in Big Ticket again.
"I think luck has to favour you a lot to win and stand a chance among so many tickets," said Kumari.
The excitement is far from over. Big Ticket is back this May with fresh promotions and a grand prize of Dh20 million.
One lucky participant will become a millionaire in the upcoming live draw scheduled for June 3, keeping anticipation high among ticket buyers across the UAE and beyond.