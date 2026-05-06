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'I thought it was a prank': Dubai accountant among Dh1m Big Ticket winners

Bangalore expat stunned after unexpected call confirms Big Ticket win

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Rajath Satish
Rajath Satish
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Dubai: Five Indian expatriates have each won Dh1 million in consolation prizes during Big Ticket series 286.

For 40-year-old Rajath Satish, a Bangalore native working in accounts in Dubai, the win was hard to believe at first.

Living in the UAE for seven years while his family remains in India, Satish has been a regular participant in Big Ticket.

Each month, he joins a group of five colleagues who collectively try their luck, leaving the number selection completely to chance. When the call came confirming his Dh1 million prize, disbelief took over.

"I was extremely happy as I wasn't expecting it at all. I thought it was a prank at first and didn't believe it until I checked online myself," shared Satish.

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Plans to support family back home

Satish has noted that his priority is to support his family in India. The prize has been set for family expenses back home.

Despite the windfall, he has remained grounded and already looking ahead to future draws, continuing his monthly participation.

Additionally, he has expressed admiration for the initiative as it regularly changes lives in unexpected ways.

"Keep trying your luck," advised Satish to fellow participants.

Big Ticket headlines Dh20m grand prize

The excitement continues as Big Ticket returns this May with its latest promotions, including a Dh20 million grand prize.

One lucky participant will be selected in the live draw scheduled for June 3, keeping hopes high for residents dreaming of a life-changing win.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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