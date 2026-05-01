‘Completely unexpected’: Dubai-based stock controller wins Dh25,000 in Big Ticket

Indian expat’s first solo entry after years of participation leads to surprise victory
Dubai: A Dubai-based stock controller has won Dh25,000 in the latest Big Ticket weekly e-draw, describing the moment as “completely unexpected” after years of trying his luck.
Mohammed Sameer, a 33-year-old Indian national, has been living in Dubai with his family for the past 14 years. Like many UAE residents, he first heard about Big Ticket through friends and has been participating regularly for seven to eight years.
Typically joining group entries, Sameer has decided to take a different approach this time by purchasing a ticket on his own.
The decision proved to be a turning point as his randomly selected ticket earned him his first-ever win of Dh25,000.
Recalling the moment he received the news, Sameer has shared that he was caught completely off guard.
“It was a big surprise, completely unexpected. I didn’t even know it was a weekly draw, so it came as a sudden shock,” said Sameer.
The win came as part of Big Ticket’s final round of weekly e-draws for April, where multiple winners shared prizes worth Dh100,000 in total.
While Sameer has yet to finalise how he will use the prize money, he is considering spending it on a family trip, a simple but meaningful way to celebrate the win.
Despite his years of participation, Sameer has remained modest about his success, attributing it entirely to chance.
“It’s all about luck, we should all give it a try,” stated Sameer, encouraging others to participate.
Additionally, he has confirmed that he plans to keep entering Big Ticket draws, excited to continue his “winning streak.”
As April draws to a close, Big Ticket has geared up for a new campaign in May, featuring a range of promotions and prizes.
The main highlight is the Dh20 million grand prize, with one lucky winner set to be announced during a live draw on June 3.
With more chances to win lined up, participants will have plenty of opportunities to follow in Sameer’s footsteps.