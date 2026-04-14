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Lucky number 8 brings Big Ticket win for Sharjah-based teacher

Indian expat celebrates first-ever win after choosing her lucky number

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Amritha Babu
Amritha Babu

Dubai: Luck has been on Amritha Babu’s side, a 30-year-old teaching assistant at a GEMS school in Sharjah, who has taken home Dh25,000 after winning in the latest Big Ticket e-draw on just her fourth attempt.

The Indian expatriate, who has been living in the UAE for eight years, has noted that her winning ticket was chosen based on a simple instinct, her lucky number.

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A lucky number pays off

"I selected the ticket based on my lucky number 8," shared Babu.

After discovering it online, she has been occasionally participating in Big Ticket and did not expect that her fourth purchase will bring her success.

"It was an overwhelming and joyous moment. I didn’t even realize the draw was happening until I recognised Richard’s voice over the phone call and understood what it meant."

When asked about her plans for the prize, Babu has mentioned that she has not finalised how she will spend the money, but has stressed to "use the amount wisely, considering the current regional situation."

'Have faith'

Additionally, Babu has emphasised the importance of optimism and urged others to participate.

"I would advise others to try their luck and have faith. I had a good feeling when I bought the ticket, and it turned out to be right."

Babu has also confirmed that she will continue to take part in Big Ticket, hoping for an even bigger win.

More chances to win

Participants still have multiple opportunities this month, as three weekly e-draws remain. In every draw, four winners will each receive Dh25,000.

The draws are streamed live at 11am on the Big Ticket YouTube channel, allowing participants to follow the results in real time.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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