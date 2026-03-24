‘I thought the call was a promotion’: Abu Dhabi airport worker lands Big Ticket win

Palestinian expat nearly ignored winning call at first
Dubai: What started as a monthly habit has turned into a life-changing moment for 41-year-old Palestinian expatriate Mohammed Ashour, who has been one of the latest winners of Big Ticket’s second weekly e-draw for March.
Ashour, who works as a guest service agent at Zayed International Airport, has been buying Big Ticket entries regularly for the past four years, together with his family.
Recounting the winning moment, Ashour has noted that he nearly missed the good news.
“At first, I thought the call was a promotion, and I even ignored it because I was asleep. When I picked up the second time, it was such an incredible surprise,” recalled Ashour.
For Ashour, participating in Big Ticket is not just about winning but also about the shared excitement and anticipation with his loved ones.
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According to Ashour, he plans to cash the prize and has confirmed that he will continue to take part in future draws.
Meanwhile, Big Ticket continues to attract participants across the UAE with its latest promotion. This month’s campaign is headlined by a grand prize of Dh20 million, set to be awarded during the live draw on April 3.
Moreover, two weekly e-draws are still to take place, with four winners in each draw receiving a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar. Winners’ names will be announced on the official Big Ticket website.