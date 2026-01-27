GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Big Ticket: Dubai resident wins Dh50,000 after 10 years

Mangalore-born professional in Dubai celebrates first win after over a decade of trying

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Oil and gas professional shares Dh50,000 prize with friends after group ticket entry pays off.
Oil and gas professional shares Dh50,000 prize with friends after group ticket entry pays off.
Supplied

Four participants from India and Pakistan were announced as winners in Big Ticket’s third weekly e-draw of January, each receiving Dh50,000, as the Abu Dhabi-based raffle continues to generate weekly winners ahead of its main draw.

Among them was Kaverappa Kiekeryada, a 40-year-old professional working in the oil and gas drilling sector, who secured his first Big Ticket win after more than 10 years of participation. Originally from Mangalore, India, Kaverappa has lived in Dubai for over 15 years with his wife and two children and said he first discovered Big Ticket through social media.

For this draw, Kaverappa joined a group purchase with five friends, a decision that resulted in a shared win. He said the call informing him of the prize came as a surprise and described the moment as significant not just for himself, but for the entire group. He confirmed the prize will be shared, with part of the winnings set aside for family support and charitable contributions.

January’s Big Ticket campaign is led by a Dh20 million grand prize, alongside five consolation prizes of AED 1 million each. With only one weekly e-draw remaining this month, the campaign continues to build momentum before the final draw.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Weekly e-draw excitement builds ahead of the Dh20 million grand prize later this month.

Oman-based executive wins Dh50,000 in Big Ticket draw

14m ago1m read
Irshad Gull

Big Ticket win brings joy to Pakistani expat in Dubai

2m read
Dh30m jackpot: Dubai Filipina on how she won Big Ticket

Dh30m jackpot: Dubai Filipina on how she won Big Ticket

4m read
Big Ticket Jan bonanza in UAE: Dh20m jackpot, 27 prizes

Big Ticket Jan bonanza in UAE: Dh20m jackpot, 27 prizes

1m read