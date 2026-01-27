Big Ticket: Dubai resident wins Dh50,000 after 10 years

Mangalore-born professional in Dubai celebrates first win after over a decade of trying
Four participants from India and Pakistan were announced as winners in Big Ticket’s third weekly e-draw of January, each receiving Dh50,000, as the Abu Dhabi-based raffle continues to generate weekly winners ahead of its main draw.
Among them was Kaverappa Kiekeryada, a 40-year-old professional working in the oil and gas drilling sector, who secured his first Big Ticket win after more than 10 years of participation. Originally from Mangalore, India, Kaverappa has lived in Dubai for over 15 years with his wife and two children and said he first discovered Big Ticket through social media.
For this draw, Kaverappa joined a group purchase with five friends, a decision that resulted in a shared win. He said the call informing him of the prize came as a surprise and described the moment as significant not just for himself, but for the entire group. He confirmed the prize will be shared, with part of the winnings set aside for family support and charitable contributions.
January’s Big Ticket campaign is led by a Dh20 million grand prize, alongside five consolation prizes of AED 1 million each. With only one weekly e-draw remaining this month, the campaign continues to build momentum before the final draw.
