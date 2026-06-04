Wife, sister pick winning ticket after 7 years of trying; winner to help friend in coma
Dubai: A Bahrain-based Indian expat who won Dh20 million in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket's latest draw did not just beat the odds after seven years of trying. He did it with a free ticket, one of two he received through a buy-two-get-two promotion, with the winning number chosen by his wife and sister while he was on a family vacation in Kerala.
Krishnakumar Syamala Ravindran, 43, a restaurateur who has lived in Bahrain for 23 years, was back home in the south Indian state when the Series 287 draw took place on Wednesday night.
The winning ticket, number 339729, carried a face value of Dh0, a detail that made for a striking moment during the live show, when host Richard displayed the web ticket copy on screen and it showed the value as zero, since it was a complimentary ticket bundled into the promotion.
"I bought tickets through the buy-two-get-two offer. All numbers were chosen randomly by my wife and sister. Interestingly, it was one of the two free tickets that turned lucky for our family," Krishnakumar told Gulf News over the phone from Kerala on Thursday.
He had flown home on May 25 for a two-week break to spend time with his wife and two sons studying in Kerala as the children's school vacation was drawing to a close.
He purchased the tickets online on May 28. When Big Ticket tried to reach him with the life-changing news, his Bahrain number was switched off since it was not on roaming.
"So when they called, my phone was not reachable. Later, they reached out to me through WhatsApp on my India number," he said.
Krishna's Big Ticket journey is rooted in a difficult chapter of his life. He arrived in Bahrain around the age of 20, having studied hotel management and worked in the field for a couple of years before launching his own restaurant in Manama.
It was when the business began going through a rough patch that he started buying Big Ticket entries every month.
"I started taking part with the hope of creating better opportunities for myself and my family," he recalled.
It was a quiet act of hope that he kept up consistently for seven years, even as the business picked up after the pandemic.
Over the years, he would sometimes buy tickets with friends and at other times on his own, often taking more than one ticket when bundle offers were available. This time, he is the sole winner and does not need to share the prize with anyone.
The win has left the family in a state of joyful shock. "It was so unexpected. We are still in disbelief. The news is just sinking in only," Krishna said.
His wife and sister, who had randomly picked all the numbers, were particularly overwhelmed. "The family was excited after hearing the win, especially my wife and sister," he said.
While the win opens up a world of possibilities, Krishnakumar said there is one thing he is certain about doing immediately: airlifting his close friend and business partner, who has been in a coma for three months after falling down a staircase and suffering serious head injuries.
"His condition is very bad. I would like to bring him to India for his further treatment," he said.
The friend, a 41-year-old unmarried man from Kodagu in Karnataka, will require special arrangements for repatriation. For Krishnakumar, helping him is the first priority now.
As for the rest of the prize money, Krishnakumar said he remains undecided and will discuss plans with his family. What he does know is that he will travel to the UAE to formally accept the prize and this time, he plans to bring his family along.
"My family had visited the UAE some years back. It would be the first time after my children became old enough," he said.
His sons study in grades six and three.
He added that he is familiar with currency exchange rates, suggesting he is already beginning to think practically about managing his newfound wealth.
Krishnakumar’s advice to fellow participants is to “keep trying, stay positive, and never give up.”