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Dubai driver wins Dh25 million Big Ticket jackpot — but says he will keep working

Kerala expat plans no major life change as 27-member group shares prize

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
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Abdul Rasheed shares the Dh25 million jackpot with 26 others.
Abdul Rasheed shares the Dh25 million jackpot with 26 others.
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Dubai: A Dubai-based Indian expatriate from Kerala who won Dh25 million in the latest Big Ticket draw says he has no plans to quit his full-time job as an Emirati family’s driver. “I will continue as a driver,” said Abdul Rasheed Allipra Valappil Abdu, a 48-year-old expatriate from Kerala.

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Abdul Rasheed, who has been living in Dubai since 2007, was part of a group of 27 people — mostly drivers and technicians — who regularly pool money to buy Big Ticket entries. The group, largely made up of Malayalees with a few Pakistani members, has been trying their luck for years.

“We buy every month,” he said. “This time, I had taken the ticket in my name because I am celebrating my birthday on May 30. I took the ticket in my name to try my luck, but it belongs to all of us.”

A win shared among friends

The winning moment came as a complete surprise. Abdul Rasheed said he found out about the jackpot while spending time with his friends.

“I’m very happy. It was a special moment because I was with my friends when I got the news,” he said.

The group had purchased five tickets in total — two bought and three received as part of a promotional offer. “The first ticket is the one that won,” he added.

Despite the life-changing prize, he insists nothing will change immediately for the group.

“All 27 of us are working and living in Rashidiya. No one is planning to leave. We will decide together what to do,” he said.

Journey to Dubai

Originally from Edapal in Kerala’s Malappuram district, Abdul Rasheed came to the UAE after considering a move to Saudi Arabia. He is married to Sohara Abdul Rasheed and has two daughters, aged 15 and 12, who live in India.

“I took a risk and came to Dubai,” he said. “I spent about INR120,000 (approx. Dh4,644.30 as per current rates) to come here.”

Over the years, he has worked with several companies and families and is currently employed as a house driver for an Emirati family.

“They are very good people,” he said. “They take care of me and have provided everything. I have a lot of gratitude for them.” He added: “I intend to stay on and continue working for them.”

Even after the win, Abdul Rasheed returned to work the next day, sticking to his usual routine of driving children to school and running errands for the family he works for.

“This is my daily life,” he said. “Nothing has changed.”

Looking ahead, he plans to take a short holiday but has no immediate plans for major investments or business ventures.

No shortcuts, just luck

After nearly eight years of trying with different groups, Abdul Rasheed said there was no special strategy behind the win.

“I didn’t do anything special. I just picked some random numbers,” he said. “The first one turned out to be lucky.”

He also revealed that he had bought the tickets ahead of his birthday on May 30, hoping for some good fortune. “I had hoped to win,” he said.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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