Dubai: A Dubai-based Indian expatriate from Kerala who won Dh25 million in the latest Big Ticket draw says he has no plans to quit his full-time job as an Emirati family’s driver. “I will continue as a driver,” said Abdul Rasheed Allipra Valappil Abdu, a 48-year-old expatriate from Kerala.

“We buy every month,” he said. “This time, I had taken the ticket in my name because I am celebrating my birthday on May 30. I took the ticket in my name to try my luck, but it belongs to all of us.”

Abdul Rasheed, who has been living in Dubai since 2007, was part of a group of 27 people — mostly drivers and technicians — who regularly pool money to buy Big Ticket entries . The group, largely made up of Malayalees with a few Pakistani members, has been trying their luck for years.

“All 27 of us are working and living in Rashidiya. No one is planning to leave. We will decide together what to do,” he said.

“They are very good people,” he said. “They take care of me and have provided everything. I have a lot of gratitude for them.” He added: “I intend to stay on and continue working for them.”

Originally from Edapal in Kerala’s Malappuram district, Abdul Rasheed came to the UAE after considering a move to Saudi Arabia. He is married to Sohara Abdul Rasheed and has two daughters, aged 15 and 12, who live in India.

He also revealed that he had bought the tickets ahead of his birthday on May 30, hoping for some good fortune. “I had hoped to win,” he said.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.