From spam call to Big Ticket jackpot: How Indian shop in-charge hit Dh20 million

Despite the life-altering sum, Shettigar remains measured about what comes next. He plans to split the prize equally with his friend, as agreed when they purchased the ticket together.

“As for my share, this win was completely unexpected, so I want to take some time to think things through before deciding what to do next.”

Looking back on his five-year journey with Big Ticket, Shettigar said the experience reinforced the value of shared participation.

“I will be splitting the prize with my friend, as we bought the ticket together. I would definitely encourage others to participate with Big Ticket, whether with family or friends – you never know when your moment might come.”