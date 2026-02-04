From spam call to Big Ticket jackpot: How Indian shop in-charge hit Dh20 million

‘I never imagined my name would be announced,’ says 33-year-old expat
What began as an ignored phone call during a busy day turned into a memorable moment for Shanthanu Shettigar, a 33-year-old Indian expat based in Muscat, who has won Dh20 million in Big Ticket’s Series 283 live draw.
Shettigar, a shop in-charge from Karnataka, has been living in Oman for the past eight years. His family, he said, has recently returned to India. Like many expats in the Gulf, his Big Ticket journey started modestly – encouraged by colleagues soon after he moved to Muscat.
“When I first moved to Muscat, many of my colleagues were purchasing Big Ticket, which encouraged me to give it a try,” Shettigar said.
“I started buying tickets on my own, and later began sharing tickets with a close friend. The ticket that brought me this win was one we purchased together.”
The winning ticket, he confirmed, was one such shared purchase.
The moment of truth, however, nearly slipped by unnoticed.
“Like most people, I receive a lot of spam calls,” Shettigar said.
He missed the first few calls from show hosts Richard and Bouchra, answering only on their third attempt.
“I was fully absorbed in my work as well. I knew the live draw was taking place, but I never imagined my name would be announced,” Shettigar noted.
“When I realised it was real and that I had won, I was honestly speechless. It still hasn’t fully sunk in, but I’m extremely happy.”
Despite the life-altering sum, Shettigar remains measured about what comes next. He plans to split the prize equally with his friend, as agreed when they purchased the ticket together.
“As for my share, this win was completely unexpected, so I want to take some time to think things through before deciding what to do next.”
Looking back on his five-year journey with Big Ticket, Shettigar said the experience reinforced the value of shared participation.
“I will be splitting the prize with my friend, as we bought the ticket together. I would definitely encourage others to participate with Big Ticket, whether with family or friends – you never know when your moment might come.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox