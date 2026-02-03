GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People
UPDATE

‘I can’t believe it’: Indian expat wins Dh20 million jackpot in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Shanthanu Shettigar got lucky with ticket number 305810 purchased on Jan 20

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
‘I can’t believe it’: Indian expat wins Dh20 million jackpot in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

An Indian expat based in Oman bagged the Dh20 million grand prize in Big Ticket’s live draw Series 283, held in Abu Dhabi.
Shanthanu Shettigar won with ticket number 305810, purchased on January 20. Based in Muscat, Shettigar initially disconnected the line when show hosts Richard and Bouchra tried to reach him. After a third attempt, however, the hosts managed to get through and Shettigar could hardly believe his luck.

In a playful gesture, Bouchra greeted him with a “Namaste.”
“Namaste,” he replied, adding that he hadn’t even been watching the live draw.
“Oh my God. Seriously?” he exclaimed.
“I am in Muscat now,” said Shettigar, who hails from Karnataka.

I don’t know what to do. This came as a surprise
Shanthanu Shettigar

“I have been buying tickets for the past five years. I can’t believe I’ve won.”

The winning ticket was picked by last draw’s lucky solo winner, Filipino expat Anna Lee Gayongan, who bagged the Dh30 million grand prize.

“I and my friend have been purchasing. So, it’s two of us,” said the latest millionaire, who works in the retail sector.

Asked how he planned to spend the unexpected windfall, he admitted he was clueless.
“I don’t know how to spend it. I don’t know what to do. This came as a surprise.”

This month, Big Ticket is offering a chance to win Dh15 million as the grand prize. Winners for the next draw will be announced on March 3. Tickets are available online and at in-store counters at Abu Dhabi and Al Ain airports, giving everyone a shot at becoming the next Big Ticket millionaire.

Related Topics:
UAEIndian expatsOmanBig Ticket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Who won the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Dh20m grand prize?

Who won the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Dh20m grand prize?

1h ago1m read
Weekly e-draw excitement builds ahead of the Dh20 million grand prize later this month.

Oman-based executive wins Dh50,000 in Big Ticket draw

1m read
Indian expat Saravanan Venkatachalam with the Dh25 million cheque he won in Big Ticket Grand Prize Series 280.

UAE: Indian wins Dh25m alone, shares it with 25 friends

3m read
‘Dh100K? I won?’ Indian driver in Dubai bags Big Ticket

‘Dh100K? I won?’ Indian driver in Dubai bags Big Ticket

1m read