‘I can’t believe it’: Indian expat wins Dh20 million jackpot in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

An Indian expat based in Oman bagged the Dh20 million grand prize in Big Ticket’s live draw Series 283, held in Abu Dhabi.

Shanthanu Shettigar won with ticket number 305810, purchased on January 20. Based in Muscat, Shettigar initially disconnected the line when show hosts Richard and Bouchra tried to reach him. After a third attempt, however, the hosts managed to get through and Shettigar could hardly believe his luck.