How is Big Ticket turning May into a month of million-dirham dreams

Big Ticket promotion returns with a packed May line-up featuring life-changing prizes
Dubai: Big Ticket has launched its May edition with a “a dynamic line-up of promotions,” headlined by the Dh20 million grand prize that will be awarded during a live draw on June 3.
The draw will mark the moment one participant turns into a millionaire as the UAE heads into the summer season.
This month’s edition has been designed to keep participants engaged throughout May, with multiple prize opportunities together with the main jackpot.
Running from May 1 to May 24, the Big Win contest automatically enters customers who purchase two tickets in a single transaction into a selection process.
From these entries, four finalists will be chosen and announced on June 1 through the official Big Ticket website. These finalists will then take centre stage during the live draw on June 3, where they will play the Big Win game for a chance to win up to Dh150,000 each.
The excitement does not stop there, as weekly e-draws will continue throughout the month, giving regular chances for participants to win cash prizes. Each week, four winners will be selected to receive Dh25,000 each.
These draws are broadcast live every week at 11am on the Big Ticket YouTube channel, allowing participants to follow the results in real time and stay engaged.
In addition to cash rewards, the campaign also includes the Dream Car series, offering participants the chance to win high-end vehicles. A Range Rover Velar will be awarded on June 3, followed by a BMW X6 on July 3.
The luxury car draws add another layer of anticipation for participants hoping to win premium prizes apart from the cash rewards.
“With a headline prize of AED 20 million and exciting prizes to be won, May introduces offers participants more opportunities to win big throughout the month,” said the organisers.
Tickets for the promotion are available through the official Big Ticket website as well as at counters located at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.
Participants have been encouraged to follow official Big Ticket social media channels for the latest updates, announcements, and live draw.