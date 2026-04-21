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‘Don’t give up’: Indian expat wins Dh25,000 in Big Ticket, urges others to keep trying

Dubai-based expat says his long-standing routine has finally paid off with his first win

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Manu Augustin
Manu Augustin
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Dubai: A Dubai-based Indian expatriate has won Dh25,000 in Big Ticket’s second weekly e-draw, sharing a message of perseverance after years of trying his luck.

Manu Augustin, 36, hailing from Kerala, has been living in Dubai for the past 13 years, where he works as a logistics coordinator.

Augustin has joined a group of 10 friends every month to purchase tickets.

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Persistence finally pays off

Relying on randomly generated numbers, Augustin has consistently participated since his early days in the UAE.

His patience has been rewarded when he was announced as a winner in the recent Big Ticket e-draw.

"I was really happy. This win gives me hope, and now I’m looking forward to the big draw even more," said Augustin.

A shared journey

Like many expatriates across the UAE, Augustin has participated as part of a group, making the process more accessible while building a sense of shared excitement.

While he has yet to decide how he will use his share of the prize money, Augustin has remained optimistic about what lies ahead.

Message of hope

Reflecting on his experience, Augustin has described Big Ticket as "a meaningful initiative" that keeps people motivated and focused on their aspirations.

Additionally, he has encouraged others to regularly take part.

"Keep trying and don’t give up," stated Augustin.

Two more weekly e-draws have been scheduled for this month, with four winners set to receive Dh25,000 each.

The draws will be streamed live at 11am on the Big Ticket YouTube channel, giving participants the chance to follow the draw in real time as anticipation builds for the grand prize.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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UAEkeralaindiaDubaiBig Ticket

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