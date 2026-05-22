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Kerala expat shares Big Ticket prize with 50-member group after lucky win

Dh25,000 win brought joy to friends who have been trying luck together for five years

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Girishkumar Parayanthazhathu
Girishkumar Parayanthazhathu
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Dubai: A Dubai-based expat from Kerala is celebrating a memorable Big Ticket win after his long-running group entry struck lucky in the latest weekly e-draw, earning Dh25,000 to be shared among 50 members.

Girishkumar Parayanthazhathu, a sales manager who has been living in Dubai since 2003, has highlighted that the win came as a complete surprise after years of regular participation. 

Originally from Kerala, Parayanthazhathu has been buying Big Ticket entries every month for the past five years along with a large group of friends and associates.  

“I was very surprised, it is a great feeling that I really did not expect,” said Parayanthazhathu.

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Win celebrated by entire group

The latest victory has quickly turned into a shared celebration among all 50 members of the group, many of whom have been contributing regularly in hopes of landing a lucky break together.

Accoring to Parayanthazhathu, the Dh25,000 prize will be split equally and discussions are still ongoing about how the money will be used.

For him, the biggest reward has been the excitement and togetherness that came with the win. 

Moreover, he has encouraged others to participate as part of a group, saying it makes the experience “more enjoyable and rewarding” while keeping the anticipation alive every month.

Other winners from India and Bangladesh

Big Ticket’s second weekly e-draw for May have also seen three other participants walk away with Dh25,000 each.

Among the winners was Nantu Dey, a 60-year-old manager from Bangladesh who has been working in Fujairah for the past 42 years.

Also winning in the e-draw were Helvin Antony, a 55-year-old manager from Kerala currently residing in Ajman, and Shony George, a 35-year-old accountant also from Kerala who has been living in the UAE for the past 10 years.

Dh20m grand prize on June 3

As weekly winners continue to emerge, attention is now turning to Big Ticket’s grand prize for May.

One lucky participant will win Dh20 million during the live draw scheduled for June 3, potentially becoming the UAE’s next millionaire this summer season.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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UAEIndian expatsBig Ticket

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